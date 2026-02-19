John Patrick Hayden, Will Roland and More to Lead Bucks County Playhouse's New Masterclass Series

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bucks County Playhouse will present a new masterclass series for 2026 with a lineup of adult education classes at Lambertville Hall in Lambertville, NJ, open to all ages and levels of experience.

The Masterclass Monday Series is a professional training program led by distinguished artists and established professionals working across the performing arts. The series offers participants direct access to insight, training, and real-world perspective from working theatre professionals.

Each masterclass blends hands-on skill building with meaningful conversation about creative practice and career pathways. Sessions may include dance or voice instruction led by Broadway performers, as well as classes in acting, directing, solo performance, movement, singing, playwriting and screenwriting, design, producing, dramaturgy, stage management, theatre technology, and more.

Classes will take place in Lambertville Hall, 57 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ. Each two-hour class is $80 per student or register for three or more Masterclasses and receive a 15% discount. Limited need-based financial assistance is available to Pennsylvania public school students. Additional masterclasses will be announced throughout the year. Visit www.BucksCountyPlayhouse.org to register.

Fake Fighting, Real Listening • February 23, 2026 • Monday, 6:00pm - 8:00pm • John Patrick Hayden • Ages 16+

This beginner sword class treats combat like scene work — listening, responding, and telling a clear story through physical dialogue. Using wooden swords, participants explore safety, fundamentals, and simple partnered phrases that build trust, clarity, and narrative, just like a good acting partner does in a scene. All levels are welcome for this movement-based approach to storytelling through combat. Participants should wear comfy clothes and athletic shoes.

About the Instructor: John Patrick Hayden is an SAFD Advanced Actor Combatant with extensive experience performing, choreographing, and teaching stage combat for theatre and film for over 23 years He is also a Broadway and regional theatre actor with recurring and guest roles on Netflix and Hulu and a filmmaker with films awarded in the festival circuit and a feature screenplay he cowrote optioned. His work across stage, screen, and fight direction informs an integrated approach to performance where movement, character, and narrative are inseparable.

Ace Your Audition • March 30, 2026 • Monday, 6:00pm - 8:00pm • Will Roland • Ages 16+

In this class, students will have the opportunity to coach material for auditions, cabarets, concerts and more. The class will focus on song-acting technique and how to tell a story through song. Students will have the chance to learn both during their coaching as well as observing other students perform. Class requirements: Participants should have memorized a brief (less than two minutes) song or ideally a 32 bar cut of a song and bring printed, clearly marked music for the accompanist in a three-ring binder.

About the Instructor: Will Roland is a Brooklyn-based actor/director. He is best known as a performer from the original Broadway productions of “Be More Chill” in which he starred as Jeremy Heere, and “Dear Evan Hansen,” where he originated the role of Evan’s ‘family friend’ Jared Kleinman. He is also known for his role as financial analyst Winston on the last five seasons of “Billions” on Showtime. His regional and off-Broadway theatre credits include “The Baker’s Wife” at Classic Stage Company, “Summer Stock” at Goodspeed Opera House, “The Black Suits” at Barrington Stage Company and Center Theatre Group, and many more. Will is also a proud longtime member of “Joe Iconis & Family,” the repertory company of punk-rock musical theatre artists led by Joe Iconis. They have collaborated frequently over the last 15 years. Will is the director of the upcoming Tin Pan Alley jukebox rom-com “All of Me.” Will’s solo show, “LoserSongs” played to sold-out houses in New York and San Francisco.

Anatomy of a Musical • April 27, 2026 • Monday, 6:00pm – 8:00pm • Kate Brennan and David Lee White • Ages 16+

Join Jonathan Larson Grant Finalists Kate Brennan & David Lee White as they walk participants through first steps of the musical creation process. Learn how to turn stories into material for a brand-new musical. Participants should wear clothes they can move in.

About the Instructor: Kate Brennan is an artist, educator and creator. She has written a dozen plays and musicals and has taught across the country. Her plays include: “What’s in Store: A Swedish Dramedy,” “#notacult or Camp Hope,” “The Self-Destruction of Emma James,” “The Marginals,” and “The Wonder in Alice”. Her solo musicals include “Lost Boys,” “ELFuego,” and “Some Assembly Required.” Other works include the Brennan & White projects “Book of Wonder,” “Anatomy of a Flood,” “ALiEN8,” “Clean Slate,” “Illuminate,” and “The Bleeding Heart Academy for Girls Presents….” Accolades include: “The Infinity Trilogy” (Map Fund Grant), “The Self-Destruction of Emma James” (O’Neill Semifinalist) “What’s in Store” (B-Street New Comedy Finalist, O’Neill Semifinalist, Princess Grace Finalist), “#notacult or Camp Hope” (Judith Royer & Jane Chambers Finalist), “The Marginals” (Lanford Wilson Finalist) and “Lost Boys” (O’Neill Semifinalist). She was also named a Finalist for the Jonathan Larson Grant & the Cultural Innovator Award. Publications: “ALiEN8” (YouthPLAYS), “elevated thoughts,” (Literati Press), McSweeney’s, Dramatist, Howlround, The Offing, Slackjaw, Belladonna, Human Parts, Jane Austen’s Wastebasket, Frazzled, The Narrative Arc & more. Member: Dramatist Guild & AEA. Kate is a Designated Linklater Teacher and holds an MFA from UVA. www.katebrennan.org

About the Instructor: David Lee White is a New Jersey based playwright who has worked with many theatres in the NJ/NY/PA area. For fourteen years, David Lee White was the Associate Artistic Director and Resident Playwright at Passage Theatre in Trenton. David was commissioned by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s Stage Exchange Program and Passage Theatre to create the play “Fixed,” based on interviews with mental health care professionals and people suffering from bi-polar and schizoaffective disorders. The play premiered at Passage Theatre. His “Play Blood: A Comedy” was seen at Passage Theatre and Vivid Stage. His play “Slippery As Sin” received its world premiere at Passage. At Passage, David created “Stoop Theatre” with the Trenton High drama club and created the show “This Trenton Life” which was the subject an Emmy-Award nominated broadcast on PCK Media’s “State Of The Arts.” His solo show “Panther Hollow” was performed at Vivid Stage, The United Solo Festival in NY, The New Jersey Fringe Festival, Passage Theatre, Arcade Comedy Theatre in Pittsburgh, Point Park College and Drexel University. David has created five shows with composer/writer Kate Brennan – “ALiEN8,” “Clean Slate,” “Illuminate,” “Anatomy Of A Flood,” “Book Of Wonder” (a novel and a musical) and “The Bleeding Heart Academy For Girls Presents….” Together, they are finalists for the Jonathan Larson grant, and recipients of a MAP Fund Award. Their work has been developed at multiple venues around the country. Another musical, “The Angry Grammarian” with composer Jeffrey Barg, was produced by Pier Players in Philadelphia. His most recent play, “Etiquette,” was also produced by Pier Players and received its world premiere from Vivid Stage. His plays “Ways To Be Happy,” “Slippery As Sin” and “Fixed” are published by Next Stage Press. “ALiEN8” is published by YouthPLAYS. Several of his one act plays are available through Bloomsbury Methuen, Smith & Kraus and Witherspoon Press. David received his BA from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and his MFA from the University of Pittsburgh.

Both Sides Now: The Audition Experience from Two Perspectivies • June 29, 2026 • Monday, 4:00pm to 6:00pm • Kate Wetherhead • Ages 16+

This workshop explores the audition experience from both sides of the table. Drawing on her dual perspectives as both a professional actor and a writer, Kate will offer insight into the creative and practical factors that determine how casting decisions are made, who ultimately gets hired for a production, and how having this information can actually help participants relax! Class requirements: Participants should come prepared with a song and/or monologue.

About the Instructor: Kate Wetherhead is a writer, performer, director and creative consultant based in New York. Her writing credits include “The Devil Wears Prada,” currently running in London’s West End; “Ever After,” which opens this May at The Phoenix Theater Company; “The Baby-Sitters Club,” a new musical set to premiere in Los Angeles in 2027; “Submissions Only,” a popular web comedy that can be found on YouTube, and “Jack and Louisa,” a young readers’ trilogy published by Penguin Workshop. As an actor, Kate has appeared on Broadway in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “Legally Blonde.” Off-Broadway: “The Other Josh Cohen” (Drama Desk nomination), “Ordinary Days” (original cast), “Hurricane Diane,” “Clever Little Lies” and others. She has numerous regional credits, including Company at Bucks County Playhouse. A professional highlight for Kate was getting to direct the BCP Youth Company’s productions of “Cinderella” and “Shrek.”

Acting A Song with Giuliana Augello • August 31, 2026 • Monday, 6:00pm to 8:00pm • Giuliana Augello • Ages 16+

In this class, students will learn how to infuse audition material with a personal point of view. Participants will bring a 32-bar audition cut or a short song to break down and ultimately perform. With process as the focus of the evening, students will receive feedback and practical tools they can continue to apply on their own. Class requirements: Participants should bring 32 bars or a short song, book of music or other vocal selection.

About the Instructor: Giuliana Augello is a New York City–based actor, vocalist, and educator known for her picture-painting vocals and type-defying edge. A magna cum laude graduate of Syracuse University’s BFA Musical Theatre program and the Globe Theatre’s Advanced Acting Program in London, Giuliana brings professional, real-world experience from national tours, regional leads, and new works into the studio. Performance highlights include the “Jesus Christ Superstar” 50th Anniversary First National Tour, a Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Award nomination for “Rock of Ages,” and “Love Is Strange” directed by Michael Greif. Beyond performing, she mentors emerging artists through Off The Lane, serves on the Junior Board of Pennsylvania Youth Theatre, and co-leads Next Stop Creatives—supporting artists in development. Giuliana is passionate about empowering students to find their voice, confidence, and individuality as performers.

One Career, Many Stages: Building a Sustainable Life in the Arts • September 28, 2026 • Monday, 6:00pm to 8:00pm • Dani Tucci-Juraga • Ages 16+

Beginning her professional dance career at just 18, Dani Tucci-Juraga has built a multifaceted life in the arts that extends far beyond the stage. In this inspiring and practical master class, students will explore how to grow from performer to creator, educator, entrepreneur, and storyteller. Drawing from her work on national tours and Broadway, choreography for regional theaters, founding and operating a successful dance studio, teaching at the collegiate level, and publishing a children’s book, Dani shares how versatility becomes the foundation for a sustainable career. Participants will gain insight into recognizing opportunities, transferring skills across disciplines, and building a career that evolves with time. This session emphasizes that success in the arts is not about choosing one lane — it’s about learning how to build many. Class requirements: Students should wear clothes they can move in (leggings/t-shirt/tank top recommended). Sneakers or flat jazz shoes (no heels).

About the Instructor: Dani Tucci-Juraga: Dance Educators of America, SAG-AFTRA and Actors Equity. Broadway: “Sesame Street Live,” Camp Broadway “Thanksgiving Day Parades.” Tours: “Sesame Street Live-USA/Asia,” “The Magic School Bus,” “Disney Cruise Lines.” Film: “Silver Linings Playbook.” Choreography: NBC’s “Hairspray LIVE” Viewing Party/Kimmel Center, Kelsea Ballerini at Texas Christian University, “Waist Watchers the Musical” National Tour, Bucks County Playhouse Youth Company, “Welcome to Our Street” Sesame Place San Diego with Director John Tartaglia, “Plaid Tidings” Delaware Theater Co, Horatio Alger Awards. Dani is an Adjunct Professor for Rider University’s Musical Theater and Dance Departments and TCNJ’s Visual Performing Arts Department and choreographer for TCNJ’s ‘Lyric Theater’. She owns/operates the Downstage Center Dance Studio in Bucks County, PA. www.DaniTucciJuraga.com