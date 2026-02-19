The Philly Pops to Celebrate the Music of Lin-Manuel Miranda with Mandy Gonzalez This April

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Philly Pops is thrilled to welcome Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez to the stage for Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda, a celebration of the music of one of today's most influential composers. Led by the Philly Pops' Music Director Chris Dragon, the concert takes place on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 3 PM in Marian Anderson Hall in the Kimmel Center.

Celebrating connections between Broadway musicals and iconic films, Gonzalez showcases music by her good friend, the legendary Lin-Manuel Miranda, drawing stories and songs from such award-winning shows as In the Heights, Hamilton, Encanto, Vivo, and more. Gonzalez originated the role of Nina Rosario in In the Heights, earning a Drama Desk Award, and starred as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton on Broadway for six years.

Executive Director Matt Koveal shared his excitement about the program: “The music of Lin-Manuel Miranda has reshaped the landscape of Broadway and popular culture, and hearing it performed by Mandy Gonzalez and the Philly Pops will be an incredible experience. Having Mandy to celebrate this extraordinary music, with the full power of our orchestra, is something we are excited to share with our audience.”

Music Director Chris Dragon shares Koveal's excitement: “We're excited for Mandy to come and tell the story of Lin-Manuel Miranda, a composer she is deeply connected to. The program highlights both the music and the storytelling at the heart of his work, and we look forward to sharing it in April.”

Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Sunset Boulevard) is one of the most powerful and versatile voices of her generation. A celebrated stage, film, and television actor, her career spans Broadway leading roles in such box office hits as Wicked, Aida, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as film and television appearances in Only Murders in the Building, Madam Secretary, and Across the Universe. A frequent concert soloist, she has performed with major orchestras around the world, released a top 20 debut album (Fearless), and is also an accomplished author and advocate for arts education and cancer research.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an acclaimed American playwright, composer, lyricist, actor, producer, and director whose work has reshaped contemporary musical theater and film. He's best known as the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and his music and storytelling have earned him a Pulitzer Prize, multiple Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Olivier Awards, the MacArthur “Genius” Award, and Kennedy Center Honors. Beyond the stage, Miranda has contributed songs to hit animated films like Moana, Vivo, and Encanto, and co-founded the hip-hop improv troupe Freestyle Love Supreme. Deeply rooted in his New York upbringing and Puerto Rican heritage, his work blends diverse musical traditions with bold narratives that celebrate underrepresented voices and push the boundaries of American theater and culture.

For tickets and more information, visit www.phillypops.org