Philadelphia Orchestra to Showcase Classical Gems and a Film Score This Summer

The Philadelphia Orchestra is bringing music to Center City throughout the summer of 2026. In addition to its longstanding residency at the Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts, the Orchestra will present three special programs in Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in June, July, and August. These programs—including live-to-film performances of The Wizard of Oz, an All-Mozart afternoon, and an All-Beethoven afternoon—offer audiences additional opportunities to experience the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra at home, featuring a multi-generational beloved film and score and some of the most iconic music in the classical repertoire. These concerts offer a break from the heat of the summer, where audiences can step into the cool, inviting concert hall and be transported to Oz or listen to the signature four-note motif that begins Beethoven's Fifth Symphony.

Conductor Steven Reineke will lead the live-to-film performances of The Wizard of Oz June 26–27, and Assistant Conductor Naomi Woo will lead both the All-Mozart program on July 31 and the All-Beethoven program on August 1. Tickets are on sale now at philorch.org.

“For 125 years we have evolved alongside our audiences, creating unique opportunities for connection and inspiration through a variety of summer programming at the Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts and in Marian Anderson Hall,” said Ryan Fleur, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. “These programs, featuring timeless pieces that remain powerful touchstones across generations, are another way for us to welcome audiences. Whether it's the magic of The Wizard of Oz or the enduring brilliance of Mozart and Beethoven, we hope you will join us for these summer experiences.”

There's no place like Marian Anderson Hall, inside the majestic, vaulted glass roof of the Kimmel Center! The Wizard of Oz has been brilliantly re-mastered for an experience at the Orchestra like no other. These live-to-film performances will combine the groundbreaking visuals of the MGM Studio classic with the famous sound of The Philadelphia Orchestra, transporting generations of audience members to Oz. Steven Reineke will lead two performances of the tale of imagination, courage, friendship, and homecoming, June 26–27.

Mozart and Beethoven are arguably the two most well-known composers of all time—their works have withstood the test of time and technology, resonating with audiences centuries after they were written. Their influence can be heard in nearly every corner of the classical and contemporary canon, but also across film scores and popular music. Assistant Conductor Naomi Woo will lead two crash-course concerts featuring some of Mozart and Beethoven's most popular works. All Mozart on Friday, July 31, features the Overture to The Marriage of Figaro, the Symphony No. 41 (“Jupiter”), and several opera arias, and All Beethoven on Saturday, August 1, brings his Coriolan Overture, Piano Concerto No. 1, and iconic Symphony No. 5 to the stage.