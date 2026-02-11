Philadelphia Ballet to Stage Angel Corella's THE MERRY WIDOW This March

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Philadelphia Ballet invites audiences into a dazzling world of romance and elegance with its upcoming production of The Merry Widow, running March 5 - 15 at the Academy of Music.

This full-length story ballet, which is based on the famous operetta of the same name, is renowned for its sweeping waltzes, elaborate costumes and grand theatrical flair, offers a radiant blend of comedy, drama and a heartfelt love story.

The Merry Widow, set to a charming score by Franz Lehár, performed live by the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra under the direction of The Louise and Alan Reed Music Director Beatrice Jona Affron, tells the story of Hanna Glawari, a former peasant and now a wealthy widow in Pontevedro, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. The aristocrats conspire to save their town by presenting Hanna with many eligible suitors including her former love interest Count Danilo. Philadelphia Ballet's production is a feast for the senses, featuring opulent sets that evoke the splendor of turn-of-the-century Europe and lavish costumes that shimmer across the stage. From sparkling ballroom scenes to intimate moments of longing, the ballet's elegant waltzing and buoyant ensemble passages showcase the Company's dancers in their full expressive and technical glory.

“I've wanted to bring The Merry Widow to Philadelphia Ballet since I began as Artistic Director,” said Angel Corella, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director of Philadelphia Ballet. “It is one of my favorite ballets because it offers a little bit of everything: drama, comedy, and a beautiful love story, combined with extraordinary music, stunning sets and costumes, and glorious ballet waltzing. It truly brings everything to the stage.”

Shelly Power, the Carolyn Newsom, Ph.D., Endowed Chief Executive Officer of Philadelphia Ballet, underscored the production's broad appeal and sense of spectacle.

“The Merry Widow is a ballet that delights on every level,” said Power. “Its beauty, humor and romance create a sense of joyful escape, while highlighting the artistry of our dancers and creative teams. It's a production that invites audiences to fall in love with ballet all over again.”

Philadelphia Ballet gratefully acknowledge the generous sponsors of this production of The Merry Widow: Guarantor Louise H. Reed, in honor of Angel Corella; and Underwriters Eugene and Alyce Fluder, Neal Krouse and Karl Fong, and Carolyn Horn Seidle.

The Merry Widow will run March 5 - 15 at the Academy of Music. For more details related to tickets, upcoming performances and more visit: philadelphiaballet.org.