Video: GOOD BONES at Arden Theatre

Get a first look at The Arden Theatre Company's Philadelphia Premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames’ Good Bones. The production, which opened Wednesday, January 22, now runs through March 22.

Good Bones offers a candid, human perspective on gentrification, redevelopment, and the ripple effects these changes have on neighborhoods, families, and long-standing community ties.

The production follows Aisha as she returns to the neighborhood where she grew up, this time working alongside developers tasked with “revitalizing” the area. When residents learn that Aisha is connected to a controversial plan to bring a major sports arena to the community, tensions rise, exposing fears of displacement, erasure, and the loss of a neighborhood’s history and identity.

The additional show dates are as follows: Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, March 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.