Daniel Sloss Unveils BITTER North American Theater Tour Dates

Internationally acclaimed and award-winning Scottish comedian, Daniel Sloss, announces North American theater tour dates for his brand-new show, Daniel Sloss: BITTER. Promoted by Live Nation, the 34-city tour kicks off in May, making stops across North America, including Los Angeles, Austin, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up in Chicago on November 22. Visit Daniel's website for links to tickets. Tour dates are listed below.
People complain that you can't say anything anymore… Scotland's comedy superstar, Daniel Sloss, begs to differ. Daniel will tour his 13th solo show, Daniel Sloss: BITTER, around the world before finishing the tour with his headlining debut at London's Wembley Arena on November 28. Performing standup for more than half of his 35 years on this planet, Daniel's massive live tours span 55 countries (so far) including selling out 9 New York off-Broadway theatre runs. In the process, he has broken multiple box office records, broken up 100's of thousands of couples, and autographed hundreds of divorce papers (courtesy of his special, Jigsaw), published a “Pandora's Box of self-help books” (Conan O'Brien), and starred in six hour-long stand-up specials: two Netflix specials, an HBO special, and three specials released exclusively through his website.
Tickets will first be available via a Citi presale (details below) starting Tuesday, February 10 at 10 am ET, followed by the artist presale on Wednesday, February 11 at 10 am ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, February 13 at 10 am local time at DanielSloss.com.
Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 10 at 10 am local time through Thursday, February 12 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
