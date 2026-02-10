Daniel Sloss Unveils BITTER North American Theater Tour Dates

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Internationally acclaimed and award-winning Scottish comedian, Daniel Sloss, announces North American theater tour dates for his brand-new show, Daniel Sloss: BITTER. Promoted by Live Nation, the 34-city tour kicks off in May, making stops across North America, including Los Angeles, Austin, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up in Chicago on November 22. Visit Daniel's website for links to tickets. Tour dates are listed below.

People complain that you can't say anything anymore… Scotland's comedy superstar, Daniel Sloss, begs to differ. Daniel will tour his 13th solo show, Daniel Sloss: BITTER, around the world before finishing the tour with his headlining debut at London's Wembley Arena on November 28. Performing standup for more than half of his 35 years on this planet, Daniel's massive live tours span 55 countries (so far) including selling out 9 New York off-Broadway theatre runs. In the process, he has broken multiple box office records, broken up 100's of thousands of couples, and autographed hundreds of divorce papers (courtesy of his special, Jigsaw), published a “Pandora's Box of self-help books” (Conan O'Brien), and starred in six hour-long stand-up specials: two Netflix specials, an HBO special, and three specials released exclusively through his website.

Tickets will first be available via a Citi presale (details below) starting Tuesday, February 10 at 10 am ET, followed by the artist presale on Wednesday, February 11 at 10 am ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, February 13 at 10 am local time at DanielSloss.com.

Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 10 at 10 am local time through Thursday, February 12 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Daniel Sloss: BITTER – 2026 North American Theater Tour Dates:

Friday, May 8, 2026 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre*+

Friday, August 7, 2026 Boston, MA The Wilbur*

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Boston, MA The Wilbur*

Thursday, October 15, 2026 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

Friday, October 16, 2026 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, October 17, 2026 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Sunday, October 18, 2026 Portland, OR Newmark Theatre

Monday, October 19, 2026 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 Spokane, WA Bing Crosby Theater

Thursday, October 22, 2026 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

Friday, October 23, 2026 Las Vegas, NV Palazzo Casino Theatre

Saturday, October 24, 2026 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Sunday, October 25, 2026 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

Monday, October 26, 2026 Austin, TX ACL Live – Moody Theater

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 Houston, TX Bayou Music Hall

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

Thursday, October 29, 2026 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore New Orleans

Friday, October 30, 2026 Orlando, FL Steinmetz Hall

Sunday, November 1, 2026 Tampa, FL Tampa Theater

Tuesday, November 3, 2026 Fort Lauderdale, FL Wells Hall at The Parker

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

Thursday, November 5, 2026 Nashville, TN (Venue TBD)

Friday, November 6, 2026 St Louis, MO The Pageant

Sunday, November 7, 2026 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

Sunday, November 8, 2026 Columbus, OH Davidson Theatre

Monday, November 9, 2026 Madison, WI Orpheum Theatre

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Thursday, November 12, 2026 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square – Mimi Ohio Theatre

Sunday, November 15, 2026 Washington DC Warner Theater

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre

Thursday, November 19, 2026 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Friday, November 20, 2026 Toronto, ONT Massey Hall

Saturday, November 21, 2026 Montreal, QC Olympia De Montreal

Sunday, November 22, 2026 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theater

* Show is already on sale

+ Show is part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival