Inis Nua Theatre Company to Present American Premiere of CAN'T FORGET ABOUT YOU

Inis Nua Theatre Company continues its commitment to presenting contemporary voices from Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales with the American premiere of Can't Forget About You by Belfast playwright David Ireland. Directed by company Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan, this sharp and provocative comedy runs March 18 - April 5, 2026 at The Drake Theatre.

Set in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Can't Forget About You begins with a chance meeting in a café: twenty-something Stevie locks eyes with forty-something Martha, and it's lust at first sight. What follows is an irresistible and unlikely romance that quickly deepens into something more meaningful. But when Stevie's mother and older sister discover them in the act, their fierce disapproval threatens to derail the couple's future.

Ireland's play blends rom-com heat with incisive social commentary. Beneath the sparks and sharp banter lies a compelling examination of generational conflict in post-Troubles Belfast, asking what a family-and a nation-can truly forget in pursuit of a brighter future.

"In David Ireland's writing, the comedy is fearless and the emotional stakes are absolutely real," said MacMillan. "Can't Forget About You looks at what happens when private desire collides with inherited history. It's wildly funny, but it's also about the courage it takes to love someone in a place still negotiating its past."