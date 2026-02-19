Paper Doll Ensemble to Showcase Annual PEEP SHOW in Philadelphia

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paper Doll Ensemble invites the community to get delightfully unhinged at its annual fundraiser, the (Marshmallow) Peep Show, taking place Saturday, March 21 from 5–7pm in the breathtaking Great Hall at Christ Church Neighborhood House.

A playful, family-friendly celebration of art, community, and curiosity, the annual Peep Show is equal parts whimsical spectacle and hands-on fun. The evening features savory and sweet bites from Miles Table Catering and Kevin Hart of Catering, with beer generously provided by Evil Genius Beer Company and wine sponsored by Chaddsford Winery, alongside bubbles to keep things festive.

Entertainment includes magical moments from the dazzling duo Lindsey Noel and Francis Menotti (aka Couple of Magicians), plus visits from wacky characters created by Archedream for Humankind.

Guests can dive into blind boxes filled with handmade crafts, a silent auction bursting with treasures, raffles, a 50/50, custom typewritten poems, and the crowd-favorite Peep Decorating Contest. Bring your kids. Bring your friends. Bring your competitive decorating spirit.

“This is not your average fundraiser. It's a joyful, come-as-you-are celebration of creativity, community, and playful chaos,” says Artistic Director Sara Quagliata.

Most importantly, proceeds from this year's Peep Show will directly support the research and early workshop development of Paper Doll Ensemble's newest theatrical project. Attendees will be the first to hear the exclusive announcement of the topic for this next absurd and sparkling piece of theatre.

Be in the room where it begins and help launch the next chapter of Paper Doll Ensemble!

Ticket Tiers

Tickets available now at https://peepshow26.eventbrite.com/

Children under 12: FREE (yes, bring your kids!)

$20 – General Peep

Includes food and access to the cash bar

$35 – VIPeep

Includes 1 raffle entry and 1 drink ticket

$50 – Premiere Peep

Includes 5 raffle entries and 2 drink tickets

$100 – Platinum Peep

Includes raffle entries and 2 drink tickets

The event is held in a handicap accessible venue.