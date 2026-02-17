Karen Tenderness to Present EXTRA! EXTRA! at The Wilma to Benefit Junots

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Extra! Extra! Karen Tenderness just got a new gig at Butte Creek News! But when a breaking story threatens to topple the entire town, will Karen deliver the truth - or become the headline?

Come down to the Wilma Theater for one night only, to see 2-time Fringie Award Winner Dan Kitrosser as Karen Tenderness.

This performance will benefit Juntos, a community-led, Latine immigrant organization in South Philadelphia fighting for our human rights as workers, parents, youth, and immigrants.

The event will take place at The Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. This is a one-night-only event on Saturday, February 21 at 8:00 PM, with doors opening at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $20. Raffles will benefit Juntos. Please bring coats, hats, and gloves to donate; these items will be delivered to Broad Street Love after the show.

KAREN TENDERNESS

(Dan Kitrosser) in the 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival Production of Queer Window, written and performed by Dan Kitrosser, directed by Jordan Hunter Siegel.