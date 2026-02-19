ACT Players Will Present LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL in Avon Grove

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ACT Players Community Theater proudly presents Little Women: The Musical, bringing Louisa May Alcott's timeless classic to the stage. The show is directed by Kelsey Gondek with music direction by Kira Bosko. Performances will take place March 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7:00 p.m., and March 8 and 15 at 2:00 p.m., at the New London United Methodist Church Social Hall, 1010 State Road, Lincoln University, PA.

Based on the beloved novel, Little Women: The Musical follows the lives, loves, and ambitions of the March sisters - Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy - as they navigate growing up during the Civil War. Filled with emotion, warmth, humor and tenderness, the musical celebrates family, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams.

Leading the cast as the fiercely independent Jo March is ACT newcomer Natalie Giovan. She is joined by Hannah Leposa as Meg March, Gabrielle Salerni as Beth March, and Eliza Davulcu as Amy March. Jennifer McDonald portrays the beloved Marmee, while Cole Hanrahan takes on the role of playful Laurie. Matthew McLean appears as John Brooke, and Steve Lelinski as the gruff Mr. Laurence. Rounding out the cast are two more performers making their ACT Players debuts: Kirsti Pizzini as Aunt March and Braden Mulcahy as Professor Bhaer.

Following the March 8th performance, audience members are invited to stay for an actor talkback comparing the musical adaptation to Alcott's original novel. A perfect opportunity for literature lovers and theatergoers alike.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online.

Don't miss this moving and beautiful production of Little Women: The Musical licensed by Music Theater International.

Established in 2004, ACT Players is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization and is home to a diverse group of individuals who share a common passion for the performing arts, both on the stage and in the wings. For more information and tickets, visit ACTPlayers.org.