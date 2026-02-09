Arden Theatre to Stage Modern ROMEO AND JULIET Adaptation

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Philadelphia-based Arden Theatre Company (40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106) will continue its 2025/26 season with William Shakespeare's enduring classic, Romeo and Juliet.

Directed by Barrymore Award–winning director Amina Robinson, the production offers a bold and resonant vision of Shakespeare's iconic work. Running March 5 through April 5 on the F. Otto Haas Stage, the reimagining of Shakespeare's most celebrated tragedy breathes new life into a story that confronts cycles of violence, power, and lost innocence, blending contemporary perspectives with classic Shakespearean elements.

In Romeo and Juliet, a story audiences know well, two young lovers fall in love hard and fast, only to be torn apart by families bound to an ancient feud. However, Robinson's production strips the play to its emotional core, highlighting both the breathtaking beauty and devastating cost of love born in a divided world. Romeo and Juliet serves as a powerful reminder of the risks we take for love and the consequences of a society unwilling to change. Through a seamless blend of classical and contemporary design and text, the production creates a world that feels timeless.

“It became clear that I had to do this play now because Shakespeare's allegorical classic begs us to answer the questions, ‘Why?' and ‘When will it end?'” said Robinson. “We are at war with one another and don't even remember when it began. This production seeks to highlight the idea that we are more ‘alike in dignity' than not and to question who is really pulling the strings to keep us fighting one another for generations.”

Under the direction of Robinson, an actor, director, and professor at Temple University, the production brings her bold, incisive vision of Romeo and Juliet to life. Robinson has directed several acclaimed productions at the Arden, including Once on This Island and Intimate Apparel, earning Barrymore Awards for Outstanding Direction for both.

The dynamic cast blends new and familiar faces for Arden audiences, bringing together artists with deep Shakespearean experience and fresh perspectives to create a vibrant ensemble.

The production team includes Amina Robinson (Director), Mariah Ghant (Assistant Director), David P. Gordon (Scenic Designer), Jillian Keys (Costume Designer), Damien Figueras (Sound Designer), Thom Weaver (Lighting Designer), Lyndsey Connolly (Stage Manager), and Alexis Wells (Assistant Stage Manager).



Romeo and Juliet begins previews on March 5, 2026, and runs through April 5, 2026, on the F. Otto Haas Stage. Single ticket prices vary by performance. Tickets are available at ardentheatre.org, by phone at 215.922.1122, or at the box office at Arden Theatre Company (40 N. 2nd Street).

Special performances and events for Romeo and Juliet include:

Smart Caption Glasses | Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wearable, customizable closed-captioning glasses are available to reserve for performances. Click here to learn more.

Open Captioned & Audio Described Performances I Friday, March 27, at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, March 28, at 2:00 p.m.

Live on-stage captions and audio description will be provided.

Teen Night | Saturday, March 28, at 7 p.m.

$15 tickets and a post-show talkback for teens ages 13–18.

Young Friends Night | Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m.

Pre-show networking and a post-show talkback for professionals 40 and under.

Use code: YFARDEN

Student Matinees I Thursday, March 12, at 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, March 17, at 10:30 a.m.; Friday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, March 31, at 10:30 a.m.

Interested school groups can submit a Group Inquiry through the Arden website.

Post-Show Talkbacks | Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. & Thursday, April 2, at 7:00 p.m.

Join a member of Arden's artist team for a post-show discussion.