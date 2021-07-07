WONDERSPACES PHILADELPHIA is an Exciting Immersive Art Destination in Center City

With its immersive and participatory artworks, Wonderspaces Philadelphia doesn't simply present vivid spectacles. Instead, it draws its visitors of all ages into unique experiences with light and video installations, evolving pieces of conceptual art, and even virtual reality. The ground floor of the current 24,000-square-foot Wonderspace is home to the towering white biomorphs of Nicole Banowetz's Erupture; a few steps over is a forest of dangling multicolored lights, the installation Submergene by Squidsoup. On the top floor, you will find participatory and document-based installations, the "community playlist" of Jody Sevron's Our Top 100 and the handwritten musings collected in The Last Word by Illegal Art. However, one of the most gripping experiences is more passive and just as immersive: the otherworldly virtual reality composition Transition. Created by Joost Jordens and Mike Von Rotz, this artwork takes you on a fantastic, mist-shrouded boat journey through a landscape populated by giant insectoids and otherworldly fish, transporting you from contemporary Philadelphia to a world that is at once serene and mythic.

Wonderspaces has recently announced their newest exhibits. They have added new installations just in time for summer visitors. Look for Erupture by Nicole Banowetz, and Micromonumental Mapping: The Essence of Creation by Limelight.

Wonderspaces continues to be a unique, interactive and socially distanced activity for locals, neighbors and visitors in the heart of Center City. It is also air conditioned and great to escape the hot weather and perfect for rainy days. Wonderspaces is currently operating at reduced capacity, making the experience even more personal and intimate. Timed with the launch of the new installations, they will expand capacity to 20 people per every fifteen minutes.

Photo Credit: Submergence by Squidsoup; Photo by Alison Narro