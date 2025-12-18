Star Authors Come to Philly This Spring

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation has announced its Spring 2026 Author Events Series, featuring a lineup of acclaimed writers, thinkers, and creators shaping today's most vital conversations. From Markus Zusak's Anniversary Edition of The Book Thief to a groundbreaking new study of Toni Morrison by Namwali Serpell to new work by internationally bestselling author Yann Martel (known for Life of Pi), the season brings national and international stars to the Parkway Central Library stage. Running January through May, the schedule highlights memoir, history, health, culture, and thought leadership, among many others. February showcases a powerful slate of authors and relevant topics to mark Black History Month.

“Our spring 2026 season is one of richness and variety,” said Daniel Blank, Managing Director of Public Programs, Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation. “We're hosting a former university president, powerful memoirists, celebrated novelists, and many more. It's a lineup that captures the breadth of ideas shaping our moment, and there truly is something for everyone.”

All events will be held at Parkway Central Library, Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Most events remain just $5, ensuring that one of the region's premier literary series stays accessible to all Philadelphians. Some events are completely free, while a small number include book bundles.

JANUARY

Ezekiel J. Emanuel | Eat Your Ice Cream

January 13, 2026, 7:00 PM

Quiara Alegría Hudes & Ray Beauchamp | The White Hot & Misunderstood: A Memoir

January 14, 2026, 7:00 PM

Rachel Eliza Griffiths | The Flower Bearers: A Memoir

January 20, 2026, 7:00 PM

Lee Bollinger | University: A Reckoning

January 28, 2026, 7:00 PM

Marc Shaiman | Never Mind the Happy

January 29, 2026, 7:00 PM

FEBRUARY

Matthew F. Delmont | Until the Last Gun Is Silent|

February 4, 2026, 7:00 PM

James Martin, SJ | Work in Progress

February 5, 2026, 7:00 PM

Joshua Bennett | The People Can Fly

February 10, 2026, 7:00 PM

Dorothy Roberts | The Mixed Marriage Project: A Memoir of Love, Race, and Family

February 11, 2026, 7:00 PM

Heather Ann Thompson | Fear and Fury

February 19, 2026, 7:00 PM

Namwali Serpell | On Morrison

February 25, 2026, 7:00 PM

MARCH

Markus Zusak | The Book Thief (20th Anniversary Edition)

March 4, 2026, 7:00 PM

Lynn Matluck Brooks | Theatres of the Body: Dance and Discourse in Antebellum Philadelphia

March 17, 2026, 7:00 PM

APRIL

Yann Martel | Son of Nobody

April 1, 2026, 7:00 PM

Chanda Prescod-Weinstein | The Edge of Space-Time

April 8, 2026, 7:00 PM

Andre M. Perry | Black Power Scorecard

April 14, 2026, 7:00 PM

Colm Tóibín | The News from Dublin

April 20, 2026, 7:00 PM

Bob Spitz | The Rolling Stones: The Biography

April 28, 2026, 7:00 PM

M Lin | The Memory Museum: Stories

April 29, 2026, 7:00 PM

MAY

Annette Gordon-Reed | Jefferson on Race: A Reader

May 7, 2026, 7:00 PM

Mary Beard | Talking Classics: The Shock of the Old (1st Edition)

May 12, 2026, 7:00 PM

Eddie S. Glaude, Jr. | America, U.S.A.

May 27, 2026, 7:00 PM

