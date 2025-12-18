People's Light Opens 2026 With STEEL MAGNOLIAS

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

People's Light kicks off the new year with Robert Harling's Steel Magnolias, playing January 14 - February 15, 2026 on the Steinbright Stage.

Directed by longtime Company Artist and Artistic Director Emerita Abigail Adams, this production features a powerhouse ensemble, whose shared sisterhood as Company Artists mirrors the journey of Truvy's Salon and her regular clientele. Tickets start at $30 and are available now.

Set in a small-town Chinquapin, La., carport-turned-beauty salon, Steel Magnolias follows a tight-knit group of women as they share grief, joy, and hairspray in equal measure. Beneath their sass and Southern charm lies a powerful story of resilience and friendship that has resonated deeply with audiences since it first played in 1987.

The cast is composed almost entirely of People's Light company artists, many of whom have taken the stage together for years, sometimes generations. Director Abigail Adams has collaborated with most of her cast for a large portion of her artistic life. “I've known Janis and Marcia for nearly 50 years, Susan for close to 40, Claire for more than 20, and Teri for 14,” says Adams. “Over all those years, the number of plays we've made together are too numerous to count. Like Truvy's beauty shop, we've created a community of trust and care.”

Adams describes that enduring bond as a key to this production's emotional power. “Tempers will flare, tears will be shed, and intentions will be misunderstood, just as in life. But there is, and always has been, so much laughter. Laughter saves us. This play reminds us how hard life can be — birth is hard, death is hard, everything in between is hard — but when we are nourished by our relationships, what's hard becomes bearable and, sometimes, even joyful.”

Joining the veteran ensemble is newcomer Brynn Gauthier, who steps into the role of Annelle. “Like Annelle, Brynn has entered wide-eyed into a world of complicated, witty, generous women,” Adams notes. “As she is embraced by this supportive community, we are reminded of our own networks of support and the families we are born into, and the ones we choose.”

Producing Artistic Director Zak Berkman adds that this production feels deeply rooted in the heart of People's Light: “Steel Magnolias has remained a touchstone in American theatre because it balances irreverent humor with genuine vulnerability. It reminds us the strongest communities are often built from ordinary moments shared with extraordinary care. At People's Light, that idea is more than a theme, it's how we work. This production is led by artists who have created dozens of plays together over decades; their history brings honesty, mischief, and profound tenderness to every scene. Sharing this story with our audiences allows us to celebrate the bonds that sustain us, and to honor the craft and company that define People's Light. We hope audiences leave the theatre with full hearts, aching sides from laughter, and a renewed appreciation for the people who hold them up.”

“I think anyone who's ever stepped foot in one will agree that there's something almost sacred about a beauty salon,” says Managing Director Shonali Burke. “It's where women gather not just to tend to their hair, but to their spirit. Robert Harling's Steel Magnolias invites us into a sanctuary where humor and heartbreak mingle, and where friendships become a balm for life's deepest wounds. The women you see in Truvy's shop aren't just playing a community… they are one. This production reflects what theatre at People's Light does best: remind us that resilience is often built from laughter, shared stories, and showing up for each other when it matters most.”

Accessibility and Inclusion at Every Performance

People's Light remains committed to making theatre accessible and welcoming for all. There will be a Relaxed Performance on Sunday, February 1 at 2 p.m. featuring audio description, American Sign Language interpretation (provided by Hands UP Productions), and a pre-show sensory tour at 1 p.m. where guests can interact with set and prop elements and ask questions (free with RSVP to diiorio@peopleslight.org). This inclusive performance offers a “shush-free” environment where audience members are free to move around, vocalize, or step out and return as needed.

Additionally, Open Captioning will be available during all performances from February 10 - 15, displaying dialogue on an LED screen to support patrons with hearing impairments and English language learners. People's Light's Accessibility Sponsor for the 25/26 Season is Novocure.

Philadelphia Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CATS (Shawnee Playhouse) 16.9% of votes 2. INTO THE WOODS (The Milford Theater) 5.7% of votes 3. NEWSIES (Viviana Theatre) 3.8% of votes Vote Now!