POOR JUDGE and More Set for Pig Iron Theatre 2026 Season

Pig Iron Theatre Company (Pig Iron), under the leadership of Co-Artistic Directors Quinn Bauriedel, Dan Rothenberg, and Eva Steinmetz, and Managing Director Jasmine Jiang, announces its 2026 Season, celebrating three decades of genre-defying artistry with three acclaimed Pig Iron creations. The 30th Anniversary Season spans venues across Greater Philadelphia, highlighting collaborations with award-winning musicians, Barrymore-recognized artists, and visionary designers.

To mark this milestone year, audiences will have the rare opportunity to revisit three imaginative, award-winning works that reflect the range, ambition, and signature theatricality of Pig Iron’s creations: Poor Judge (January 13–25 at The Wilma Theater), the Barrymore Award-winning dance-theater cabaret set to the music of Aimee Mann and starring Dito Van Reigersberg; Bartok’s Monster (March 20–21 at Swarthmore College), a genre-bending collaboration featuring the Daedalus Quartet and Sebastienne Mundheim’s celebrated object-theater designs; and Franklin’s Key (June 11–28 at Plays & Players Theatre), the 2025 Barrymore Award-winning sci-fi adventure rooted in Philadelphia’s scientific legacy, returning as a Semiquincentennial highlight.

“This season offers the full spectrum of Pig Iron’s creative vocabularies, from brainy and elegant to magical adventure to queer acoustic heartbreak—all animated by amazing ensembles of performers, a love of music, and a sense of spectacle and wonder,” says Eva Steinmetz, Co-Artistic Director.

