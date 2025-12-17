POOR JUDGE and More Set for Pig Iron Theatre 2026 Season

The season will also feature Franklin’s Key and more.
Pig Iron Theatre Company (Pig Iron), under the leadership of Co-Artistic Directors Quinn Bauriedel, Dan Rothenberg, and Eva Steinmetz, and Managing Director Jasmine Jiang, announces its 2026 Season, celebrating three decades of genre-defying artistry with three acclaimed Pig Iron creations. The 30th Anniversary Season spans venues across Greater Philadelphia, highlighting collaborations with award-winning musicians, Barrymore-recognized artists, and visionary designers.
To mark this milestone year, audiences will have the rare opportunity to revisit three imaginative, award-winning works that reflect the range, ambition, and signature theatricality of Pig Iron’s creations: Poor Judge (January 13–25 at The Wilma Theater), the Barrymore Award-winning dance-theater cabaret set to the music of Aimee Mann and starring Dito Van Reigersberg; Bartok’s Monster (March 20–21 at Swarthmore College), a genre-bending collaboration featuring the Daedalus Quartet and Sebastienne Mundheim’s celebrated object-theater designs; and Franklin’s Key (June 11–28 at Plays & Players Theatre), the 2025 Barrymore Award-winning sci-fi adventure rooted in Philadelphia’s scientific legacy, returning as a Semiquincentennial highlight.
“This season offers the full spectrum of Pig Iron’s creative vocabularies, from brainy and elegant to magical adventure to queer acoustic heartbreak—all animated by amazing ensembles of performers, a love of music, and a sense of spectacle and wonder,” says Eva Steinmetz, Co-Artistic Director.
