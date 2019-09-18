Tituss Burgess Announced As Special Guest Vocalist Of A Philly POPS Uptown Christmas

The Philly POPS announced today that Broadway and primetime star Tituss Burgess will be the special guest vocalist for A Philly POPS Uptown Christmas at The Met Philadelphia.

Tituss' soaring voice has landed him in multiple high-profile roles on and off Broadway, including in Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, and Guys and Dolls. Most notably, he originated the role of Sebastian in The Little Mermaid, which he later reprised in the 2016 Hollywood Bowl production.

Tituss is best known for his Emmy-nominated role as Titus Andromedon on the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt but has also appeared on 30 Rock and as a guest judge on Rupaul's Drag Race.

In July 2019, Tituss released his debut EP, Saint Tituss, which showcases his impressive range in a musically varied and diverse R&B album, which hit 16 on the Billboard Top 100 chart within a week of its release.

Uptown Christmas is a special two-show performance of A Philly POPS Christmas at The Met Philadelphia, kicking off Philly's favorite holiday tradition. Tituss will perform alongside Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez, under the direction of Principal Guest Conductor David Charles Abell. The POPS fan-favorite African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir will add their signature heartfelt energy to the performance as well.

"I'm thrilled to be performing for the very first time in the newly restored Met Philadelphia," said Principal Guest Conductor David Charles Abell. "We're going to be bringing you a Christmas concert with a twist-traditional and contemporary Christmas carols, a swinging orchestra, a spirited gospel choir, and a few signature surprises."

These special performances will take place at The Met Philadelphia, as part of The Philly POPS at The Met Philadelphia series.

"We've had an unprecedented run with our holiday shows at the Kimmel-it's a huge, spectacular production with 300 performers, an organ, décor, and lighting. Guests come every year and bring their families. But other folks are looking for something different," said Frank Giordano President and CEO of The Philly POPS. "We're taking advantage of the energized North Broad cityscape by moving this year's holiday kick-off to The Met Philadelphia. Principal Guest Conductor David Charles Abell will showcase the talents of Broadway megastars Tituss Burgess and Mandy Gonzalez in this intimate setting with an elegant, artist-focused program. Complementing Tituss' gospel roots will be the voices of the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir. It's all of the POPS' pizzazz and flair, but for those who want to experience the holidays in a fresh, new way."

Performances: November 29, 2019 at 8pm and December 1, 2019 at 3pm



Tickets and details at: https://www.phillypops.org/concerts-events/philly-pops-uptown-christmas





