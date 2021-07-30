Tickets For All Philly POPS LIGHTS UP! SHOWTIME! Shows Now On Sale

The Philly POPS announced today that tickets for the 2021-2022 Lights Up! Showtime! season are on sale now.

There are two ways to get tickets:

Single tickets are available for any show at phillypops.org

POPS fans can bundle three or more shows together with a mini-subscription

The POPS will celebrate this new season will a free public performance, Dancin' in Dilworth with The Philly POPS little BIG Band, on August 4, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Dilworth Park. The Philly POPS little BIG Band will get the park dancing with a show inspired by Motown and Sinatra, including hits like "RESPECT," "A Change is Gonna Come," "Fly Me to The Moon," and "The Best is Yet to Come."

Dancin' in Dilworth will feature guest vocalist Paula Holloway, who dazzled audiences at the POPS recent July 4 performance. Paula has toured with Patti LaBelle, Anita Baker, and more.

Attendees can also win special prizes, like tickets to upcoming performances and full-season subscriptions.

This performance is presented as part of Center City District's new series: The Arts on Center Stage.

The show will take place on the southern end of Dilworth Park, with Philadelphia's historic City Hall in the background. Guests sitting in the newly enhanced Summer Garden on the Albert M. Greenfield Lawn will have a front row seat to the show. Everyone is encouraged to pack a blanket, as seating in the space, including colorful stationary swings, is limited.

In support of local restaurants, guests are encouraged to dine al fresco with takeout meals from nearby eateries. Cocktails made with Maker's Mark Bourbon and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer will be offered to guests 21 and older, and a special menu will be available at the Air Grille.

More details about the 2021-2022 Lights Up! Showtime! season at www.phillypops.org.

2021-22 Season:

SINATRA: A MAN AND HIS MUSIC

Presented By Citizens

SEPTEMBER 24-26, 2021

Rickey Minor, conductor

SINATRA: A Man and his Music will feature Sinatra at the Sands, the iconic 1966 album with the Chairman, the Count Basie Orchestra, and the incandescent talent of Quincy Jones as Music Director, Conductor, and Arranger. Returning favorite, vocalist Michael Andrew, brings Sinatra's swagger and style back to the stage.

Making his Subscription Series debut with the POPS is explosive, Emmy award-winning guest conductor Rickey Minor. Rickey is a perfect fit for this program, with household name experience-Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Adele, and Jennifer Hudson-and as Quincy's mentee and friend.

Swing along to your favorites, "Come Fly With Me," "I've Got a Crush on You," and "Fly Me to the Moon," with energetic POPS fan-favorite, Michael Andrew! Come fly with the POPS!

POPS Rocks ABBA: Mamma Mia! And More...

NOVEMBER 17, 20, and 21, 2021

David Charles Abell, conductor

Mamma Mia, here we go again - it's time to get your dancing shoes on! Hear the POPS' Signature Sound on the hits of one of pop music's greatest-selling bands, ABBA!

The sensational Finnish vocal group Rajaton brings their boundless energy to the POPS for a night of ABBA's best - boogie along to "Dancing Queen," "Gimme Gimme Gimme," and "Chiquitita."

Rajaton has released 16 different albums. In 2017, Rajaton celebrated 20 years of music-making with one double platinum, three platinum, and eight gold records in Finland, as their worldwide record sales have hit over 400,000 copies altogether.

A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season

DECEMBER 4-18, 2021

David Charles Abell, conductor

All the glitter and warmth of Philly's favorite holiday tradition is back for another dazzling season! It's Philly's favorite holiday tradition - this year featuring Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell, West End & Broadway star Scarlett Strallen, and Philadelphia native and Broadway legend Hugh Panaro. Also featured in this year's show will be the young virtuoso pianist Charlie Albright, whose excitable, energetic style is sure to wow.

This all-new original program will feature the perennial POPS favorites: The Philly POPS Festival Chorus, The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir, and The Philadelphia Boys Choir for another can't-miss holiday extravaganza.

Dancin' In The Streets: The Music of Motown

FEBRUARY 18-20, 2022

Byron Stripling, conductor

Experience the magic of MOTOWN! This program features smash hits made famous by artists like Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, The Temptations, and the one and only Stevie Wonder. Songs include "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "Dancing In The Street," "All Night Long," "My Girl," "Superstition," and more.

Celebrate the legendary "Motown Sound" with guest conductor Byron Stripling, Hairspray stars Shayna Steele and Chester Gregory, with American Idol finalist and charted R&B artist Michael Lynche. Audiences will be transformed by the powerful music of Motown with these authentic arrangements and exciting, young talented musicians.

POPS Rocks: Let It Be

MARCH 11-13, 2022

David Charles Abell, conductor

The Beatles changed the rock and roll landscape forever, and the POPS is back to celebrate their final studio release: Let it Be. The program features hits including "Across the Universe," "The Long and Winding Road," and of course, "Let it Be" from this iconic album. In addition, the POPS will play from the Revolver songbook. This time, the focus is on this latter-day music of rock's most famous band as interpreted by the full orchestra.

Joining the POPS for this 50th Anniversary Celebration is the beloved Classical Mystery Tour.

HAMMERSTEIN: The Song is You

APRIL 1-3, 2022

David Charles Abell, conductor

With credits to 1,589 unforgettable songs and 5 ground-breaking musicals, including Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, and South Pacific, Oscar Hammerstein 2nd shaped both American musical theater and the careers of his successors, particularly that of his neighbor and protÃ©gÃ©, Stephen Sondheim.

Music Director David Charles Abell brings the Golden Age dazzle of Broadway to this enchanting tribute. Hammerstein, who lived the final 20 years of his life in Doylestown, was an extraordinary luminary, and his monumental achievements earned him 2 Oscars, 8 Tonys, and 2 Pulitzer prizes.

Audience members can expect favorites such as "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair," "People Will Say We're in Love," and "Edelweiss" with three musical theater powerhouses, Liz Callaway, Damian Humbley, and Rosena M. Hill Jackson.

'S Wonderful! 'S Gershwin!

MAY 13-15, 2022

Byron Stripling, conductor

Peter Nero performed a memorable "Rhapsody in Blue" at the POPS' first-ever performance in 1979, kicking off the POPS' storied 42-year history with one of America's greatest songwriters and composers, George Gershwin.

Guest conductor Byron Stripling presents the best work of this incandescent talent with this program, featuring music from Porgy and Bess, An American in Paris, and more! The program features some of the hottest stars of new Broadway, POPS favorites Nikki RenÃ©e Daniels, unforgettable Disney princess Allison Blackwell, and Ryan Silverman, last seen with the POPS in Abell's Bernstein retrospective. Piano virtuoso Charlie Albright will perform "Rhapsody in Blue" with his dynamic, exciting style.

"'S Wonderful," "I Got Rhythm," "Summertime," "Love is Here to Stay" and more!

Star Wars: A Galaxy of Music

JUNE 17-19 2022

David Charles Abell, conductor

The force is strong! The Philly POPS sets course for a galaxy far, far away with the music that changed cinema forever. Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell conducts pieces from each of these iconic films.

Get goosebumps from the "Main Theme" of that very first blockbuster film. Thrill to the suspense of the "Duel of the Fates." John Williams' soaring scores are rich with unforgettable themes, reminiscent of galactic landscapes. Williams composed the scores for all nine Star Wars films, starting with A New Hope in 1977, and has won six GRAMMY awards and eight nominations, just for his work with the saga.

Join the Rebellion and come in costume as your favorite character to hear the 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra performing the iconic soundtrack as it was originally recorded!

For more details on the Lights Up! Showtime! season, visit www.phillypops.org.