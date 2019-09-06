Theatre Horizon Appoints Nell Bang-Jensen As New Artistic Director

Theatre Horizon, a professional theatre company located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce that arts leader and theater director Nell Bang-Jensen will join the company as Theatre Horizon's new Artistic Director. Current Artistic Director and co-founder Erin Reilly will transition to a new fundraising role at Theatre Horizon.

""Nell Bang-Jensen is a bold theatre artist with exceptional leadership skills," said Reilly. "I'm thrilled to take on a new role at the company, and fully in support of Nell's vision for community-building through theater, an ethos perfectly aligned with Theatre Horizon's values."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am thrilled that Nell has been appointed as Theatre Horizon's Artistic Director," added Board President Teresa Wallace. "Nell is a tremendously talented artist who brings robust and diverse artistic experience, as well as a deep belief in theatre as a space for all. I look forward to Theatre Horizon's growth under her artistic leadership and vision."

Nell Bang-Jensen has been making theater in Philadelphia for the past ten years, and has produced and directed for many of the region's major theater institutions including FringeArts, Philadelphia Theatre Company, the Wilma Theater, Pig Iron Theatre Company, and the Painted Bride. Her passion for making art outside of the usual theatrical circles guides much of her original work. THE CAREGIVERS premiered at Pig Iron last year and was co-created with Philadelphians who work as home health aides and hospice workers. Her upcoming BOY PROJECT, a play made with 12-15 year- old boys about masculinity, is being produced by FringeArts and was awarded a 2019 National MAP Fund grant.

"Since its founding 15 years ago, Theatre Horizon has been a deeply beloved home for artists and audiences alike," said Ms. Bang-Jensen. "It's a true joy to join a team that is so fiercely committed to its values. I'm excited by Theatre Horizon's dedication to artistic rigor and belief in theater as a way to reimagine community."

Ms. Bang-Jensen is the recipient of a Next Stage Director's Fellowship from the Drama League (2019), a Thomas J. Watson Fellowship (2011-2012), and was a participant in Theatre Communication Group's Leadership U: One-on-One program, funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and administered by Theatre Communications group; a national fellowship given to eight individuals who TCG believes are the core and future of theater. In October 2018, American Theatre magazine named her as one of six "theatre workers to know" across the nation.

In her new role at Theatre Horizon, Ms. Bang-Jensen will oversee the artistic programming and general operational strategy of Theatre Horizon, now entering its 15th year. For more information on Theatre Horizon, visit theatrehorizon.org.





