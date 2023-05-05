The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra Presents 28th Annual Festival Concert This Month

The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), an ensemble of the PYO Music Institute, will present their 28th Annual Festival Concert on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. in the Perelman Theater of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, located at 300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. The concert will be conducted by Rosalind Erwin, who also serves as the Music Director and Conductor of Drexel University Orchestra, and will feature a performance by Noëlle Streuber-Eden, winner of the Ninth Annual Young Artists Solo Competition. Ticket prices range from $10-20, and are available at www.pyomusic.org.

Maestra Rosalind Erwin comments: "The PYAO final concert of the season caps a year of exceptional growth on the part of all members. The concert will open with the firecracker Overture to Colas Bruegnon by 20th century Russian composer Dimtri Kabalevsky. Noëlle Streuber-Eden, PYAO concertmaster and winner of the 2023 Young Artists Solo Competition, will perform the first movement from Henri Wieniawski's virtuosic Concerto No. 2 for Violin. The concert will conclude with Johannes Brahms' epic Symphony No. 1 in C minor. I am thrilled the PYAO has evolved to where they can tackle such a work - Brahms is never easy and to successfully perform his Symphony No. 1 is a testament to the musical sophistication of its membership."

Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra prepares younger classical music students through a sophisticated repertoire and rigorous intellectual and musical discipline. PYAO further provides the opportunity to work with a highly experienced professional conductor, musicians, and teachers; to rehearse a standard orchestral repertoire at a professional level; and to perform in high-profile professional venues throughout the greater Philadelphia region. PYAO, conducted by Rosalind Erwin, was established in 1996 under a grant from the Pew Charitable Trusts.

