The Bearded Ladies Cabaret Will Present BEARDS ON ICE This March

Lace up your skates, because Philadelphia's most daring cabaret group is putting the ice in climate crisis! The Bearded Ladies are hitting a municipal ice rink near you with a remount of their internationally acclaimed ice-stravaganza Beards on Ice, which asks the age-old question: What's more impossible: Solving the climate crisis or teaching drag queens how to ice skate?

Beards on Ice comes in two dazzling varieties: Family Meltdown – A family-friendly afternoon romp for kids and kids-at-heart, and Beards on Ice: Still Edging – A PG-13, late night, no-holds-barred cabaret with a bit more edge! The show also boasts performances at two different municipal rinks, Taken Ice Rink in North Philadelphia (performances March 15-16) and Laura Sims Skate House in West Philadelphia (performances March 22-23). Whichever location you choose to attend, audiences will enjoy a free skate rental and 1-hr long skating session after the performance (included in ticket donation), as well as hot chocolate and tabling from Philadelphia's cutting-edge climate justice organizations, including Physicians for Social Responsibility PA.

"It feels so good to have some joy and absurdity brought into the climate change conversation, while speaking to the seriousness of the issue,” says Bearded Ladies Artistic Director John Jarboe. “At the end of the performance, we want people to be more involved in the day-to-day climate justice work that's happening in Philadelphia. It can be hard in a city landscape where everyone is dealing with a lot - how do you help people get rid of the armor they build throughout the day and listen? You show them a beautiful costume, you sing them an amazing song, you make them laugh while acknowledging the radical crisis that we're in and the great opportunity we have as a species to come together."

Advance tickets by donation ($0-$40) can be purchased at beardedladiescabaret.com. There will also be suggested donation tickets available at the door. Donation includes skate rental & a 1-hour free skate session after the performance.

