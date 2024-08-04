THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Swims Into Newtown In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Newtown Arts Company will present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL from August 15-18 at the Zlock Performing Arts Center at Bucks County Community College.

Bikini Bottom and its citizens are at risk when a nearby volcano is set to erupt. Can SpongeBob and his friends overcome their differences and come together to save their undersea world? When things appear darkest and all hope is lost, can a hero rise to save them all? Come join the intrepid SpongeBob and his friends as they show how the power of optimism can save the world. Audiences both young and old will enjoy the magical music and irresistible characters of The SpongeBob Musical.

This production is under the direction and choreography of Morgaine Ford-Workman and technical direction of Wren Workman of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, music direction of Susan den Outer of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and produced by Diana Bilyk of Newtown, Pennsylvania.

The world premiere of The SpongeBob Musical was in June 2016 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago before opening at the Palace Theatre on Broadway in December 2017 following a month of previews.

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, with the book by Kyle Jarrow, and original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might be Giants, and T.I, with additional songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley, additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton, and additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landreau.

©2023 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. Created by Stephen Hillenburg.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

www.concordtheatricals.com

Performance dates are Thursday, August 15, Friday, August 16, and Saturday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m. (evening performances), and Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 at 2 p.m. (matinees).

Tickets are $28.

Tickets may be purchased at www.newtownartscompany.com, or directly at https://newtownac.booktix.com/

Zlock Performing Arts Center at Bucks County Community College is located at 275 Swamp Rd, Newtown, PA 18940.

With a proud tradition of producing live theater and theater education in Newtown since 1983, Newtown Arts Company dedicates a portion of the proceeds from its shows to a Scholarship Fund. Since its founding, Newtown Arts Company has granted more than $210,000 in scholarships to talented local students pursuing postsecondary education in the performing and fine arts.

Information about Newtown Arts Company shows, programs and scholarships may be found at www.newtownartscompany.com.

