THE LAST FIVE YEARS to be Presented at The Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival This Summer

The Last Five Years, written and composed by Jason Robert Brown, and directed by Jason King Jones will be presented as part of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Theatre from June 12 to June 30 at Schubert Theatre.

There are two sides to every love story, and both will captivate you in this stirring musical following two aspiring artists in New York City who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show unfolds with Cathy reliving her story backwards from the end of their relationship, while Jamie experiences his chronologically from the beginning. With music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown, this almost entirely sung-through musical has captivated audiences and critics alike, earning a Drama Desk Award, a film adaptation, and productions around the world. The Last Five Years will leave a lasting impression with anyone who has ever loved, lost, and yearned for something more. Don't miss this intimate and beautifully crafted exploration of the human heart. Ages 13+

For more information visit: https://pashakespeare.org/shows/the-last-five-years/