THE ANGRY GRAMMARIAN Returns to Pier Players Theatre Company

After selling out every seat in the show’s Barrymore-recommended, critically acclaimed inaugural run, Pier Players Theatre Company is remounting The Angry Grammarian, an original musical by Jeffrey Barg and David Lee White, from Sept. 20-29, 2024, on the Arden Theatre Company’s Arcadia Stage in Old City, Philadelphia. The musical is based on Barg’s column of the same name, which he wrote for The Philadelphia Inquirer, and is directed by Dawn Navarro.

The Angry Grammarian is a new musical for anyone who's ever been pissed off that someone used quotation marks "for emphasis." Greg is "The Angry Grammarian” — a newspaper columnist who’s passionate about predicates, consumed by commas and seduced by subjunctives. Lisa is a more pragmatic grammarian who loves language just as much as he does. What starts as attraction quickly evolves into a darker rivalry. Will grammatical gusto be enough to keep them together?

“We were so excited by the response to the show's world-premiere run, and we're thrilled to be bringing it back,” said Chelsea Cylinder, Pier Players’ Founder and Director, producer of The Angry Grammarian, and an avid Oxford comma user. “Our original production received great critical reviews and loads of positive audience feedback, probably because it has something for everyone — grammar nerds and musical theater lovers alike. The entire process has been an absolute blast, and I can’t wait to continue sharing this show with the Philadelphia community.”

Jeffrey Barg wrote the show’s music and lyrics, and David Lee White wrote the book. Barg and White collaborated to write the original story.

“At its heart, The Angry Grammarian is a romantic comedy about both what you say and how you say it,” said director Dawn Navarro. “It explores how people can change, grow and learn to treat each other with compassion. Also, there is no lack of wordplay and grammar jokes.”

The company and band also worked with Philadelphia’s Oxford Recording Studio to record the show’s soundtrack, which will be available on CD and streaming platforms this fall.

