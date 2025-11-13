Stephanie Pope And Mark Nadler to Perform at Broadway Cabaret At Rittenhouse Grill

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Cabaret at Rittenhouse Grill, Philadelphia's only Broadway cabaret venue, will present the final performance of its fall 2025 season: It's Christmastime in the Citystarring internationally acclaimed entertainer Mark Nadler and Broadway veteran Stephanie Pope, on Monday, December 15, 2025.

The evening will feature holiday favorites, Broadway hits, and storytelling in the intimate setting of the Rittenhouse Grill. Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner followed by an up-close performance celebrating the joy and magic of the season. To date, Broadway Cabaret at the Rittenhouse Grill has sold out each of its 16 performances since it launched in December 2023.

Mark Nadler has appeared on some of the world's most prestigious stages, from Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops Orchestra to Philadelphia's own Mann Center. He has been named Entertainer of the Year by Broadway World, hailed as ‘Mr. Showbusiness' by The New York Times, nominated for a Drama Desk Award, and awarded multiple Bistro and MAC honors.

Stephanie Pope's career spans more than 35 years and over ten Broadway productions, including Pippin (Astaire Award nomination), Chicago, Fosse, Smokey Joe's Café, Jelly's Last Jam, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. Hand-selected by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon for her first Broadway roles, she has since become one of the foremost interpreters of his style and continues to shine as a singer, dancer, actor, and director.

"We could not imagine a more perfect way to conclude our fall 2025 season than with two such extraordinary talents,” said Randy Swartz, Broadway Cabaret producer and founder. “Mark brings dazzling showmanship, and Stephanie embodies the spirit of Broadway. Having them with us during the holiday season will truly make the holiday spirit merry and bright.”

“What makes Broadway Cabaret at Rittenhouse Grill unique is how we pair fine dining with remarkable performances, all in an intimate setting where the audience feels part of the performance,” said Garth Weldon, owner of Rittenhouse Grill. “This combination creates a holiday experience unlike any other in Philadelphia — festive, personal, and unforgettable.”

Set in the elegantly designed Rittenhouse Grill at the Warwick Hotel, the venue features plush armchairs and booths on luxurious leopard print carpet, resembling a swanky 1940s supper club.

Broadway Cabaret is sponsored by Warwick Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio by Marriott Hotel, with special pricing available for cabaret patrons.

Standard Seating ($200/person): Dinner begins 5:30pm, three-course prix-fixe meal including classic Prime Rib, 8:00pm performance

Premium Seating ($225/person): Enhanced dinner experience with premium seating location

Backstage Seating ($75/person): 7:30pm start, beverage-only service at bar lounge with expertly crafted cocktails and wines

All reservations include gratuity and tax. All guests are welcome to a brief meet and greet with the performer after the show.