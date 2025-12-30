Philadelphia Ballet Promotes Thays Golz to Principal Dancer

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Philadelphia Ballet has appointed Thays Golz as Principal Dancer, a promotion made by The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director Angel Corella at the curtain call for the company’s performance of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker on Sunday, December 28. Golz had just performed the iconic role of the Sugarplum Fairy, making the moment of the promotion especially meaningful for both the artist and the audience.

Golz, who joined Philadelphia Ballet (formerly Pennsylvania Ballet) for the 2018/19 Season, has distinguished herself through her technical expertise, musicality and commanding stage presence. Her rise through the ranks has been marked by consistent artistic growth and standout performances across the classical and contemporary repertory.

“Thays is an artist of extraordinary depth, strength and intelligence,” said Angel Corella, Artistic Director of Philadelphia Ballet. “From the moment she joined the company, it was clear she possessed not only exceptional technical ability, but also the emotional truth and musical sensitivity that define a great principal dancer. Her journey has been one of dedication, humility and constant refinement. Announcing her promotion in front of our audience during The Nutcracker felt especially meaningful. It was a moment of recognition she truly earned.”

Born and trained in Brazil, Golz began her dance education at Raça Centro de Artes under the direction of Roseli Rodrigues and Edy Wilson de Rossi. In 2011, she earned a scholarship from Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP), which led her to continue her training at the prestigious John Cranko Schule in Germany. In 2016, she was awarded Second Place in the Senior Age Division at the YAGP Finals and subsequently received a contract with Houston Ballet, where she danced for two seasons.

Since joining Philadelphia Ballet, Golz has progressed rapidly through the company’s ranks; she was promoted to Demi Soloist for the 2019/20 Season, Soloist for the 2020/21 Season, and First Soloist in 2025. Her repertoire with the company includes leading roles in George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®, La Bayadère, Giselle, Swan Lake, Apollo and Petite Mort, as well as world premieres including Yin Yue’s A Trace of Inevitability and Juliano Nunes’ Connection.

In 2019, Golz also represented the company internationally, performing at the Beijing International Ballet and Choreography Competition Opening Gala.

With her promotion to Principal Dancer, Thays Golz joins the highest rank within the company, continuing Philadelphia Ballet’s tradition of cultivating and celebrating exceptional artists whose careers flourish on its stages. Thays Golz is the The Virginia Mae Principal Dancer.

