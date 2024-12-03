Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
Sarah Millican Extends LATE BLOOMER World Tour Across 2025 With 24+ Dates

General on sale begins Friday, December 6 at 10 AM local time.

By: Dec. 03, 2024
Sarah Millican Extends LATE BLOOMER World Tour Across 2025 With 24+ Dates Image
Award-winning comedian Sarah Millican has announced an extension of her acclaimed  tour, with her hit stand-up show "Late Bloomer" set to arrive in the USA in 2025. Produced by Live  Nation, the run will visit cities across North America, kicking off on June 6 stopping in major cities  like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. 

Known for her sharp wit and relatable humor, Sarah will take audiences on a hilarious journey  through her transformation from a shy, friendless schoolgirl to the confident, world-renowned  comedian we know today. In "Late Bloomer," Sarah dives into her personal evolution, complete with laugh-out-loud stories about life, love, dinners, and everything in between. Expect the same  candid, no-holds-barred comedy that has made Sarah one of the UK's and the world's most loved  touring comedians. 

Sarah's last tour, "Bobby Dazzler," was a resounding success, seen by over 355,000 people  across the globe. Since 2010, Sarah has performed six critically acclaimed live shows to over 1.3  million fans worldwide, solidifying her status as a top-tier live performer.

Outside of her live performances, Sarah has hosted three series of her BAFTA-nominated BBC2  show, The Sarah Millican Television Programme, and has been a familiar face on popular  shows such as QI, Live at the Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance, and Taskmaster. A  Sunday Times bestselling author, Sarah's debut book, How To Be Champion, and her Standard  Issue podcast have further endeared her to fans around the globe. 

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale presales beginning Wednesday,  Oct. 2 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general  onsale beginning Friday, Oct. 4 at 10AM local time at sarahmillican.co.uk

Late Bloomer Tour Dates: 

Fri Jun 06 | Ann Arbor, MI | Michigan Theater 

Sat Jun 07 | Cleveland, OH | Playhouse Square – Palace Theatre 

Sun Jun 08 | Columbus, OH | Mershon Auditorium 

Tue Jun 10 | Columbus, OH | Southern Theatre 

Wed Jun 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | Byham Theater 

Fri Jun 13 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall 

Sat Jun 14 | Baltimore, MD | Lyric Baltimore 

Tue Jun 17 | Philadelphia, PA | Miller Theater 

Fri Jun 20 | Hartford, CT | The Bushnell 

Sat Jun 21 | Providence, RI | Veterans Memorial Auditorium 

Thu Jun 26 | New York, NY | Beacon Theatre 

Fri Jun 27 | Boston, MA | Boch Center Wang Theatre 

Sat Jun 28 | Portland, ME | Merrill Auditorium at City Hall 

Sat Oct 18 | Chicago, IL | The Auditorium 

Sun Oct 19 | Milwaukee, WI | Pabst Theater 

Tue Oct 21 | Minneapolis, MN | State Theatre 

Wed Oct 22 | St. Louis, MO | The Pageant 

Fri Oct 24 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre 

Sat Oct 25 | Salt Lake City, UT | Kingsbury Hall 

Sat Nov 01 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic 

Tue Nov 04 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern 

Wed Nov 05 | San Diego, CA | San Diego Civic Theatre 

Sun Nov 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Orpheum Theatre 

Tue Nov 11 | Austin, TX | Paramount Theatre 

Fri Nov 14 | Fort Worth, TX | Will Rogers Auditorium 

Sun Nov 16 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center 

Tue Nov 18 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle 

Wed Nov 19 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium 

Fri Nov 21 | Miami Beach, FL | Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre 



