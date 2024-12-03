Sarah Millican Extends LATE BLOOMER World Tour  Across 2025 With 24+ Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning comedian Sarah Millican has announced an extension of her acclaimed tour, with her hit stand-up show "Late Bloomer" set to arrive in the USA in 2025. Produced by Live Nation, the run will visit cities across North America, kicking off on June 6 stopping in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

Known for her sharp wit and relatable humor, Sarah will take audiences on a hilarious journey through her transformation from a shy, friendless schoolgirl to the confident, world-renowned comedian we know today. In "Late Bloomer," Sarah dives into her personal evolution, complete with laugh-out-loud stories about life, love, dinners, and everything in between. Expect the same candid, no-holds-barred comedy that has made Sarah one of the UK's and the world's most loved touring comedians.

Sarah's last tour, "Bobby Dazzler," was a resounding success, seen by over 355,000 people across the globe. Since 2010, Sarah has performed six critically acclaimed live shows to over 1.3 million fans worldwide, solidifying her status as a top-tier live performer.

Outside of her live performances, Sarah has hosted three series of her BAFTA-nominated BBC2 show, The Sarah Millican Television Programme, and has been a familiar face on popular shows such as QI, Live at the Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance, and Taskmaster. A Sunday Times bestselling author, Sarah's debut book, How To Be Champion, and her Standard Issue podcast have further endeared her to fans around the globe.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale presales beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, Oct. 4 at 10AM local time at sarahmillican.co.uk.

Late Bloomer Tour Dates:

Fri Jun 06 | Ann Arbor, MI | Michigan Theater

Sat Jun 07 | Cleveland, OH | Playhouse Square – Palace Theatre

Sun Jun 08 | Columbus, OH | Mershon Auditorium

Tue Jun 10 | Columbus, OH | Southern Theatre

Wed Jun 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | Byham Theater

Fri Jun 13 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall

Sat Jun 14 | Baltimore, MD | Lyric Baltimore

Tue Jun 17 | Philadelphia, PA | Miller Theater

Fri Jun 20 | Hartford, CT | The Bushnell

Sat Jun 21 | Providence, RI | Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Thu Jun 26 | New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

Fri Jun 27 | Boston, MA | Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sat Jun 28 | Portland, ME | Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

Sat Oct 18 | Chicago, IL | The Auditorium

Sun Oct 19 | Milwaukee, WI | Pabst Theater

Tue Oct 21 | Minneapolis, MN | State Theatre

Wed Oct 22 | St. Louis, MO | The Pageant

Fri Oct 24 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Sat Oct 25 | Salt Lake City, UT | Kingsbury Hall

Sat Nov 01 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Tue Nov 04 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

Wed Nov 05 | San Diego, CA | San Diego Civic Theatre

Sun Nov 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Orpheum Theatre

Tue Nov 11 | Austin, TX | Paramount Theatre

Fri Nov 14 | Fort Worth, TX | Will Rogers Auditorium

Sun Nov 16 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center

Tue Nov 18 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

Wed Nov 19 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

Fri Nov 21 | Miami Beach, FL | Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

