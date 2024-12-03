Sarah Millican Extends LATE BLOOMER World Tour  Across 2025 With 24+ Dates

General on sale begins Friday, December 6 at 10 AM local time.
Award-winning comedian Sarah Millican has announced an extension of her acclaimed tour, with her hit stand-up show "Late Bloomer" set to arrive in the USA in 2025. Produced by Live Nation, the run will visit cities across North America, kicking off on June 6 stopping in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.
Known for her sharp wit and relatable humor, Sarah will take audiences on a hilarious journey through her transformation from a shy, friendless schoolgirl to the confident, world-renowned comedian we know today. In "Late Bloomer," Sarah dives into her personal evolution, complete with laugh-out-loud stories about life, love, dinners, and everything in between. Expect the same candid, no-holds-barred comedy that has made Sarah one of the UK's and the world's most loved touring comedians.
Sarah's last tour, "Bobby Dazzler," was a resounding success, seen by over 355,000 people across the globe. Since 2010, Sarah has performed six critically acclaimed live shows to over 1.3 million fans worldwide, solidifying her status as a top-tier live performer.
Outside of her live performances, Sarah has hosted three series of her BAFTA-nominated BBC2 show, The Sarah Millican Television Programme, and has been a familiar face on popular shows such as QI, Live at the Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance, and Taskmaster. A Sunday Times bestselling author, Sarah's debut book, How To Be Champion, and her Standard Issue podcast have further endeared her to fans around the globe.
Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale presales beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, Oct. 4 at 10AM local time at sarahmillican.co.uk.
Fri Jun 06 | Ann Arbor, MI | Michigan Theater
Sat Jun 07 | Cleveland, OH | Playhouse Square – Palace Theatre
Sun Jun 08 | Columbus, OH | Mershon Auditorium
Tue Jun 10 | Columbus, OH | Southern Theatre
Wed Jun 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | Byham Theater
Fri Jun 13 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall
Sat Jun 14 | Baltimore, MD | Lyric Baltimore
Tue Jun 17 | Philadelphia, PA | Miller Theater
Fri Jun 20 | Hartford, CT | The Bushnell
Sat Jun 21 | Providence, RI | Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Thu Jun 26 | New York, NY | Beacon Theatre
Fri Jun 27 | Boston, MA | Boch Center Wang Theatre
Sat Jun 28 | Portland, ME | Merrill Auditorium at City Hall
Sat Oct 18 | Chicago, IL | The Auditorium
Sun Oct 19 | Milwaukee, WI | Pabst Theater
Tue Oct 21 | Minneapolis, MN | State Theatre
Wed Oct 22 | St. Louis, MO | The Pageant
Fri Oct 24 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre
Sat Oct 25 | Salt Lake City, UT | Kingsbury Hall
Sat Nov 01 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic
Tue Nov 04 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
Wed Nov 05 | San Diego, CA | San Diego Civic Theatre
Sun Nov 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Orpheum Theatre
Tue Nov 11 | Austin, TX | Paramount Theatre
Fri Nov 14 | Fort Worth, TX | Will Rogers Auditorium
Sun Nov 16 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center
Tue Nov 18 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle
Wed Nov 19 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium
Fri Nov 21 | Miami Beach, FL | Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
