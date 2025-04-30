SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL Plays In Emmaus This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Star of the Day has announced the cast and creative team of the upcoming mainstage production SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. The First Mainstage production of the company's 10th Anniversary Season performs May 9-18, 2025, in Emmaus, PA.

"We are so excited to be bringing SEUSSICAL to Emmaus, PA", says producer and company founder Kirsten Almeida, "and I'm excited to work with each of the wonderful artists in our cast and staff. Their energy and willingness to breathe life into these bold characters is going to have audience members wanting more. The joyful community they are forming is incredible, and we can't wait for audiences (young and old alike!) to experience it."

About the musical: A fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza for all ages, SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL lovingly brings to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos in a musical adventure which tests the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community...

The cast of SEUSSICAL includes Alexis Leon (The Cat in the Hat), Safran Astra (Horton the Elephant), Henry Wills (JoJo), Julisa Trinidad (Gertrude McFuzz), Addison Giesler (The Sour Kangaroo), Maggie Toner (Mayzie LaBird), Courtney Bodnar(Mrs. Mayor), Jack Warnke (Mr. Mayor), John Toner (Judge Yertle the Turtle), Daniel VanArsdale (The Grinch), Deven Windisch (The General), and the incredible ensemble of Jungle Creatures and Whos: Kirsten Almeida, Olivia Davison, Courtney Chew, Lizzie Witek, Jack Yost, Jack Ruch, Nick Ruch, Alex Racines, Arlo Guzman, Kyleigh Vicoso, Maeve Yanes, Jasper Smith, Jaycie Hutnick, and Elisa Osorto.

In addition to Director, Parker Ryan, the creative team includes Phillip Wallens (Music Director/Conductor), Kirsten Almeida (Choreographer), Marissa Brewer (Stage Manager), Mickey Brown (Set Design), and Melissa Miller (Assistant Director).

SEUSSICAL runs May 9-18, 2025, with both matinee and evening performances playing Saturday, May 10th at 2PM & 7:30PM. Adult tickets are $22, Seniors, $18. and Students are just $16.50.

There are two special events scheduled around the run, including:

Saturday, May 10th, 2PM performance is a special sensory-friendly performance. No bright lights, lower volume sound, sensory bags available for those who need them. Pre-curtain experience to introduce actors in costume to make them less intimidating when they appear onstage.

Sunday, May 11th: Mother's Day "Meet & Greet" with The Cat in the Hat and Horton for Moms after the matinee performance. You must buy tickets using the MOM25 code.(Must buy at least 1 adult ticket)

Friday, May 16th STUDENT NIGHT! Students who purchase tickets at the door by showing a valid student ID will receive a free bag of popcorn.

Purchase tickets online at www.StaroftheDay.org or purchase them at the door the day of the show. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. The show is appropriate for all ages. Minors under seventeen must be accompanied by an adult.

