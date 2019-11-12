SCOOBY-DOO! AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD Releases Tour Dates

Monlove, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, has announced the first dates for Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, a live touring stage spectacular kicking off in March 2020 (dates below). One of the most beloved international franchises of all time, Scooby-Doo and his meddling, mystery-solving friends will embark on a new adventure to solve a brand new mystery brought to life with cutting-edge technology, original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics, and video mapping.

Ticket presale for all dates in the U.S. are available to Citi cardholders starting Nov. 13 at 10:00am local time; Ticket presale for all Canadian dates are available to AmEx cardholders starting Nov. 13 at 10:00am local time. Public on sale starts Friday, Nov. 15 at 10:00am local time at www.scoobylivetour.com.

Monlove's Scooby is a 6'4 animatronic & puppeteer-operated Great Dane

created by 12 designers over 1,600 hours - Billboard Magazine's First Look.

In Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, fans of music, discovery, and gh-gh-ghosts! won't need a passport to travel with Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration.

Through dialogue, dance, song, and amazing landscapes, audiences will join the journey as the Gang takes the Mystery Machine on its first flight to a land of ancient civilizations, legends, and culture. As they sniff for clues (and snacks), a trail of extinct purple irises leads them through a veritable Nazca lines labyrinth of mystery as the Gang meets friends...or foes?...Miguel the groundskeeper, Luis the llama, botanist Professor Falcone, the Pachacuties, and Ayar Manco (the 13th Century founder of the Incan civilization). Zoinks!

Voice of Scooby, Frank Welker, Will Bring Iconic Canine's Signature Sound To The Show

Monlove also announced that Frank Welker, known by ears everywhere as the animated voice of Fred Jones, Scooby-Doo, and others, has signed on as the voice of Monlove's Scooby-Doo.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold was created and directed by some of the biggest names in live entertainment and produced by the Montreal-based production company, Monlove. The show's Original Concept, Book, Music & Lyrics were written by Ella Louise Allaire & Martin Lord Ferguson, the powerhouse behind many hit shows including Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure which toured 48 countries, in 12 languages, and grossed over $100 million.

Monlove is also known as the mastermind behind The Nut Job Live & Friends and as Music Producers and Composers for several Cirque du Soleil shows including KÀ, Zed, Mystere, Alegria, and Saltimbanco (Arena), Holiday on Ice Energia and many more.

The Scooby-Doo show will be directed by Pierre Boileau (Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee, The Nut Job Live & Friends, Cirque Eloize), with technical design innovations and revolutionary sets by superstar veteran Guy-St-Amour (Cirque du Soleil's Mystere, Love, Viva Elvis, Michael Jackson, and Wagner the Ring Cycle at the MET Opera). Costume design will be overseen by Edda Gudmundsdottir who has worked on several celebrity projects such as Bjork, Bebe Rexha, and Imagine Dragons, as well as Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet and Rambert Ballet.

For more than five decades, Scooby-Doo has created a world of mysterious fun where playful spirits of all ages seek adventure, solve problems, and do good. The Mystery Inc. Gang will continue to entertain fans with new experiences and content for years to come with Monlove's Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, WB Picture's animated film "SCOOB!," in theaters May 15, 2020, and more.

SCOOBY-DOO! AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD TOUR DATES - LEG 1

March 19, 2020 Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada Scotiabank Centre

March 21, 2020 Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada Avenir Centre

March 24, 2020 Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada TD Station

March 29, 2020 Laval, QC, Canada Place Bell

April 02, 2020 Madison, WI Capitol Theater

April 05, 2020 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

April 10, 2020 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC

April 11, 2020 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC

April 18, 2020 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater

April 19, 2020 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre

April 21, 2020 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

April 22, 2020 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

April 23, 2020 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino - The Fox Theater

April 24, 2020 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino - The Fox Theater

April 25, 2020 White Plains, NY Westchester County Center

April 26, 2020 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

April 30, 2019 Rochester, NY Kodak Center

May 02, 2020 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

May 05, 2020 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center

May 06, 2020 Youngstown, OH Stambaugh Auditorium

May 09, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

May 10, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

May 12, 2020 Davenport, IA Adler Theatre

May 13, 2020 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

May 17, 2020 Fargo, ND Fargo Civic Auditorium

May 19, 2020 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion

May 21, 2020 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

May 23, 2020 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

May 24, 2020 Fort Collins, CO The Lincoln Center

May 27, 2020 El Paso, TX Plaza Theatre

May 28, 2020 Midland, TX Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

May 30, 2020 Austin, TX Dell Hall

May 31, 2020 Austin, TX Dell Hall

June 02, 2020 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

June 04, 2020 Dallas, TX Majestic Theater

June 05, 2020 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

June 06, 2020 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater

June 07, 2020 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre

June 09, 2020 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

June 10, 2020 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

June 11, 2020 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

June 12, 2020 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

June 13, 2020 N. Charleston, SC N. Charleston Performing Arts Center

June 14, 2020 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

June 16, 2020 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 17, 2020 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 20, 2020 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Broward Center For The Perf. Arts

June 21, 2020 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Broward Center For The Perf. Arts

June 24, 2020 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Perf. Arts

June 25, 2020 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Perf. Arts

June 27, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Times Union Center for the Perf. Arts

June 28, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Times Union Center for the Perf. Arts





