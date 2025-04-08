Rock Trio BETTY to Celebrate New Album with Special Shows in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BETTY, the Indie Rock trio of sisters Elizabeth and Amy Ziff and Alyson Palmer, will celebrate their new album Eat with two special concert events next month. The group will serve as special guest for pop legend Kate Pierson of The B52’s at City Winery locations on Thursday, May 1 in Philadelphia, PA and Friday, May 2 in Hudson Valley, NY, both shows at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at HelloBETTY.com.

Eat is an 11-track collection that contains some of the most electric, danceable and pop-forward songs of their career, while additionally featuring their tight harmonies, pop/rock earworms centered on longing, sex, sisterhood and food. Their boundary-blurring style of buoyant live concerts featuring a mix of a cappella, anthemic pop/rock and avant-garde spoken-word has provided longevity and a loyal cult following over the past four decades. For their 11th album, BETTY harkens back to their early days in Washington DC, through collaboration with friend, Grammy Award-winning producer Jason Carmer (The Donnas, Third Eye Blind, Run-D.M.C.).

BETTY’s tight harmonies over upbeat original music they play on cello, guitar, bass and electropop beats ensure compelling music that resonates with diverse audiences. Their live shows are passionate, theatrical, and inspirational. Their talent is equal to the commitment they have as activists, promoting equality worldwide for almost four decades. Since forming in 1986, the band’s distinctive sound has been heard in concert globally from Carnegie Hall to London Pride, to Midtown music festival in Atlanta, to Arts Walk festival in Buenos Aires. Performing for 39 years on 5 continents as an independent act, the band has garnered a very loyal fan base.

In addition to a robust touring and appearance schedule, BETTY has written, performed, and appeared on multiple television shows, including writing and performing the Iconic theme song for Showtime’s hit show “The L Word,” as well as having many other songs used by throughout the cult status series’ run. Other notable shows that have used their music or made appearances on include “Ugly Betty,” “Encyclopedia,” and their music has been licensed by multiple networks including Comedy Central, Showtime, The Discovery Chanel, HBO, A&E, and PBS.

In film, BETTY has appeared and or/performed on the holiday classic Life with Mikey, The Out-of-Towners, and more and Off-Broadway, the hit musical BETTY Rules, directed by Michael Greif of Dear Evan Hansen and Rent.

BETTY has been live on countless radio shows including WBAI, WDST, KGAY, WGN, WNYC etc. They perform from cafés to cultural centers, vast festivals to museums. They’ve been regular holiday commentators for National Public Radio, appeared on dozens of guest and compilation recordings, and to date, the band has released ten albums. They have been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Variety, Vanity Fair, Elle, BUST, Jewish Weekly, Alma, The Guardian, and many more.

They recently performed to sold out rooms including City Winery, Joe’s Pub, and the Cutting Room in New York City and performed at the V&A Museum in London for International Women’s Day. Over the years, BETTY has lent their voices to cause they believe in, singing for hundreds of thousands in DC for Pro-choice marches, LGBTQ rights, AIDS walks, DNC, and more.

When beloved civil rights activist Gloria Steinem witnessed BETTY’s heartfelt passion for equal rights first-hand through their headlining Pride tours across the US, Europe, South America and Africa and work as Arts Envoys for the US State Department in Indian the Baltic States and Mexico, she urged them to create The BETTY Effect, an organization to further their effectiveness on behalf of women & girls, as well as the LGBTQ+ community. Stonewall Ambassadors, BETTY has received numerous arts and humanitarian honors for their lifelong musical mission, including two Emmy Awards, BMI Career Excellence Awards, and the Official State Honor of Buenos Aires. You can hear more of BETTY’s ongoing rock and rollercoaster story on their podcast BETTY: Girlband.

