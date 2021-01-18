Rob McClure Headlines The Arden Theatre Company's Virtual College + Career Fair

Broadway star and Philly native Rob McClure (Beetlejuice, Something Rotten!, Noises Off, the upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire) will join a roster of outstanding industry professionals for the Arden's Teen Arden College + Career Fair. This fully online program, designed to give high schoolers and their parents insight into pursuing a career in theater, will be held via Zoom on Saturday, January 23 from 11:30AM to 4PM.

This exciting and informative day gives participants in grades 9 through 12 direct access to industry professionals and college faculty as they provide practical advice and instruction. Workshops include:

11:30am-12:20pm, A Life in Theatre: Forging a Career in the Arts

Join a panel of Philadelphia's leading theatre professionals as they discuss their unique careers in the Arts. From formal education and early jobs to key decisions and driving goals, they will share their best (and worst) career choices, giving teens food for thought as they begin their own artistic journeys. Features José Aviles, Wendy Blackburn Eastland, Taysha Canales, Gina Giachero, Chris Haig, LeVonne Lindsay, Jo Vito Ramírez, and Stephanie Kyung Sun Walters.

12:30-1:20pm, Making a Virtual Impression: Auditioning in the Digital World

Build the skills you need to nail your next virtual audition, whether you're applying for a collegiate program or trying-out for your high school play. This exciting and informative workshop will be led by a professional casting director and will feature industry best-practices, from choosing appropriate material to new virtual audition techniques. Taught by Jonathan Silver, Arden's Associate Producer, with appearances from Arden education staff.

2-2:50pm, The College Experience: Choosing the Right Program for YOU

Gain access to local theatre professors from Philadelphia colleges and universities, as they discuss the future of their programs and what makes them unique. Parents and teens will have the opportunity to ask questions about the admissions process and the day-to-day life of a theatre student at each of the featured institutions. Features Nick Anselmo (Drexel University), Charlie DelMarcelle (West Chester University), Dr. Ardencie Hall-Karambe (Community College of Philadelphia), Justin Lujan (University of the Arts), and

Amina Robinson (Temple University).

3-3:50pm, Broadway Bound: A Conversation with Philly's own Rob McClure

Meet Tony-nominated Rob McClure, as he sits down with Terry Nolen, the Arden's Producing Artistic Director, to discuss his path from local New Milford High School to Broadway. His Broadway credits include: Beetlejuice, Something Rotten!, Noises Off, Honeymoon in Vegas, Chaplin, Avenue Q, and I'm Not Rappaport. He is currently cast as the title role in Mrs. Doubtfire, which will resume once Broadway re-opens.

The event is free; however, note that the fair will be held via Zoom, and participants will need access to a laptop, tablet, or smartphone to participate. Also, registration is required at https://ardentheatre.org/college-and-career-fair/. All registered participants will receive an email detailing Zoom information the day prior to the virtual event.

The Teen Arden College + Career Fair is made possible by generous contributions to the Dr. Andrea Mengel Fund. Andy Mengel was an Arden friend and Board member who believed passionately in the power of education and who dedicated herself to helping others achieve their potential.