Reimagined Production of EVITA Comes to Bucks County Playhouse This Month

The rags to riches story of one of the world's most charismatic and controversial political figures receives a new look, in an exciting, intimate production at Bucks County Playhouse, September 23 - October 30. With lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and music by Tim Rice, "Evita" is reimagined for the Bucks County Playhouse stage by Director Will Pomerantz, and Choreographer Marcos Santana. "Evita" is presented in association with Bay Street Theater.

Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producer Josh Fiedler recently announced details on the casting and creative team of "Evita!" the fourth production of the Playhouse's season - the 10th since its reopening in 2012. The 2022 Season is sponsored by Bank of America.

This new, dance-centric production of "Evita!" eschews the traditional setting of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved rock opera and sets it in the basement of an Argentinian tango bar. The concept for the Playhouse production was first seen and produced at Bay Street Theater in August 2018 under the direction of Pomerantz with Scott Schwartz, Artistic Director and Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director.

"Artistic Associate Anna Louizos, who is the scenic designer for 'Evita!', first brought this production to our attention. It is based on a new concept first presented at a sold-out run at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor," says Bucks County Playhouse Executive Producer Robyn Goodman. "Setting the whole production in the basement of a tango bar, Pomerantz brings a new, exciting perspective to Andrew Lloyd Webber's show. When we saw it in 2018, I knew immediately it was a great fit for our audiences."

This revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic musical, "Evita," takes a fresh look at the life of the former First Lady of Argentina Eva Peron. The icon's rise and fall is revisited through the eyes of her supporters, who have clandestinely gathered in a tango club ten years after her death to celebrate her life. The classic score features some of Webber and Tim Rice's biggest hits, including "Don't Cry for Me Argentina", "High Flying, Adored" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall."

"Evita" stars Gabriella Enriquez ("Jerome Robbins' Broadway" at Houston's Theater Under the Stars) as Eva Perón, Pablo Torres ("¡Americano!" at New World Stages) as Che, Eric Ulloa (Broadway's "On Your Feet") as Perón, Devin Cortez ("¡Americano!") as Magaldi, and Maria Bilbao (Bay Street Theatre's "Anna in the Tropics") as The Mistress. The "Evita" ensemble includes Michelle Alves ("On Your Feet"), Andrés Acosta (MUNY's "Legally Blonde"), Marissa Barragán (Flat Rock Playhouse's "West Side Story"), Zach Bravo ("Cats" National Tour), Edgar Cavazos (NY City Center's "Evita"), Jimena Flores Sanchez (North Coast Theatre Festival's "Footloose"), Juan Guillen ("Mamma Mia!" National Tour), Nicolette Hernandez (Actor's Playhouse "Mamma Mia!"), Edgar Lopez ("¡Americano!"), Amanda Rivera-Torres (Zach Theatre Austin's "The Sound of Music"), Madeline Serrano and Sophia Viscuse.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be working with the incredible, all Latinx cast on "Evita," says Producing Director Alexander Fraser. "It's also very exciting to discover new talent. When Gabriella Enriquez walked into the room - initially to audition for a smaller role - we were immediately enraptured by her presence and talent. We knew right away that we had found our Eva."

Directed by Pomerantz and choreographed by Marcos Santana, "Evita" features scenic design by 3-time Tony-nominee Anna Louizos ("High Fidelity," "In the Heights," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood"). Michael McDonald (Tony nominee for "Hair") is costume designer. Lighting Designer is Mike Billings. Charles Coes is sound designer. Hair and wig design is Bobbe Zlotnik. Casting is by Paul Hardt, CSA. Musical direction is by Aaron Jodoin. Sean Francis Patrick is production stage manager.

The Playhouse production will play the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7:30 pm, Wednesdays at 2:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm (Except Saturday, September 24), and Sundays at 2:00 pm. The opening performance will be held Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 pm. There will be a special school day matinee on Thursday, October 20 at 11 a.m.

Single tickets to "Evita" are on sale now. Tickets start at $70. Reduced rates for groups of 10 or more are available. Some performances have limited availability. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.