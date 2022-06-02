Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at the Arden Theatre Company

The Arden Theatre Company's long-time affiliation with the works of Stephen Sondheim continues this summer as the company prepares a new production of his well-known musical INTO THE WOODS. Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, the show - which explores the journey to the fairy tales' happy ending and the responsibilities that come with happily ever after-will play the F. Otto Haas Stage from tonight, June 2 through July 3, 2022.

Get a first look at photos below!

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book and score, INTO THE WOODS follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

The Arden's production features Scott Greer as the Narrator, Alia Munsch as Cinderella, Ellis Gage as Jack, MB Scallen as Jack's Mother, Ben Dibble as the Baker, Katherine Fried as the Baker's Wife, Kim Carson as the Witch, Grace Ellis Solomon as Little Red Ridinghood, Jessy Gruver as Cinderella's Stepmother, Vanessa Sterling as Florinda/Rapunzel's Prince/Harp, Garrick Vaughan as Lucinda/Cinderella's Price/Wolf, Anna Faye Lieberman as Cinderella's Mother/Rapenzel, and Brenson Thomas as Steward/Granny. Ryan Touhey serves as the production's Music Director, with Billy Bustamante as Choreographer and Melanie Cotton as Assistant Director.