THE CONTRAST To Play Philadelphia Artists’ Collective This Spring

Philadelphia Artists’ Collective will present THE CONTRAST, written by Royall Tyler and directed by Ann Garner, from April 9–26 at the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake in Center City, Philadelphia.

First performed in 1787, THE CONTRAST is widely recognized as America’s first comedy. Set in the years following the American Revolution, the play blends romantic comedy and social satire while examining the cultural tensions between European influence and emerging American identity.

The story centers on Maria, played by Brittany Onukwugha, who is engaged to the flamboyant Mr. Dimple, portrayed by James Kern. Dimple’s fascination with European fashion and status creates complications for Maria, particularly when Colonel Manly, played by Zachary Valdez, enters the picture. The cast also includes Jenna Kuerzi as Charlotte, Eliza Carson as Letitia, Nathan Foley as Van Rough, Kevin McCann as Jonathan, Brandon Tyler as Jessamy, and Megan McDermott as Jenny.

“I've loved this play since I read it over a decade ago,” said director Ann Garner. “Right now, during the Semiquincentennial, and at a moment in our nation's history that feels bewildering to many, I'm excited about the opportunity to delve into what was on the minds of newly minted Americans, people who would set the tone and values for the next generations. Producing this wildly popular play from 1787 gives us direct access to that culture, and to get to do that with such an entertaining play is a joy.”

The creative team includes Jessica McNamara (stage manager), Austin Ginsberg (Costume Designer), Hunter Smith (set and props designer) with assistant Courtney Miller, Nick Wacksman (lighting designer), Finn Powers (sound designer), and Reed Scott (assistant stage manager).

Tickets

THE CONTRAST will run April 9–26, 2026 at the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, located at 302 South Hicks Street in Philadelphia. The press opening is scheduled for April 12 at 3 p.m.

The production is part of Philly Theatre Week, with a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets available for the April 24 and April 25 performances.