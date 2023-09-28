Photos: Cirque Du Soleil Makes North American Premiere in Oaks, PA With Big Top Show BAZZAR

Hundreds attended the VIP event and enjoyed the newest addition to Cirque du Soleil’s North American touring roster. 

By: Sep. 28, 2023

The mesmerizing Cirque du Soleil show BAZZAR made its North American premiere under the Big Top on September 27, 2023, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, PA. Hundreds attended the VIP event and enjoyed the newest addition to Cirque du Soleil’s North American touring roster. 

Guests enjoyed welcome cocktails prior to enjoying the show under the Big Top, the first to return to the Greater Philadelphia region since 2019. Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR features an eclectic lab of infinite creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers and musicians craft an awe-inspiring spectacle.  Lead by their maestro, they band together to invent a whimsical one-of-a-kind universe. The high-energy excitement, collision of sounds and colors, and meeting place of diverse characters you’d find at a traditional ‘bazaar’, inspired the name of the show. BAZZAR perfectly captures that spirt.

BAZZAR, a colorful homage to Cirque du Soleil legacy, will continue its performances until October 22, 2023 under the Big Top, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA. 

BAZZAR was created in 2018 and has toured in India and in the Middle East. It was relaunched in September 2022 in Brasil and has toured since then in Sao Paolo, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago de Chile, Colombia, and Argentina. This engagement in Oaks marks the show’s North American Premiere. The show, which features an international cast of 35 performers and musicians, includes teeterboard, portage, acrobatic bike, contortion, duo rollerskates, duo trapeze, aerial rope, hair suspension, fire manipulation, slackline, and, for the first time in Cirque du Soleil history, a mesmerizing act of Mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport in which a gymnast performs aerial yoga postures and wrestling grips in concert with a vertical stationary or hanging wooden pole, cane or hanging rope.

Photo Credit: Wide Eyed Studios

Photos: Cirque Du Soleil Makes North American Premiere in Oaks, PA With Big Top Show BAZZAR

