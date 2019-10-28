Photo Flash: Nia Vardalos' TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Begins Performances At Arden Theatre Company

Article Pixel Oct. 28, 2019  

Cheryl Strayed's TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS, the best selling book that collects the highlights of The Rumpus's "Dear Sugar" advice columns, is loved for its insight, humor, and compassion. Nia Vardalos, the star of MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING, along with Marshall Heyman and Thomas Kail, co-conceived a stage version inspired by Strayed's beloved book. TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS, the play, makes its Philadelphia premiere at Arden Theatre Company this fall. The production runs now through December 8 at the Arcadia Stage.

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS explores Strayed's time as the anonymous advice columnist, Dear Sugar. The play personifies the questions and answers that "Sugar" was publishing online from 2010-2012. When the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small.

The Arden Theatre Company production will feature noted Philadelphia actress Emilie Krause in her 7th Arden production as Strayed, with Akeem Davis, Joilet Harris, and Bailey Roper (they/them) rounding out the company. TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS will also mark the Arden directorial debut of Maura Krause, known for her work at Oribter 3, InterAct Theatre Company, and others.

For more information, visit: Ardentheatre.org

Photo Flash: Nia Vardalos' TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Begins Performances At Arden Theatre Company

Photo Flash: Nia Vardalos' TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Begins Performances At Arden Theatre Company
Akeem Davis

Photo Flash: Nia Vardalos' TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Begins Performances At Arden Theatre Company
Emilie Krause, Bailey Roper, and Joilet Harris

Photo Flash: Nia Vardalos' TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Begins Performances At Arden Theatre Company
Emilie Krause

Photo Flash: Nia Vardalos' TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Begins Performances At Arden Theatre Company
Joilet Harris, Akeem Davis, and Bailey Roper

Photo Flash: Nia Vardalos' TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Begins Performances At Arden Theatre Company
Bailey Roper and Emilie Krause

Photo Flash: Nia Vardalos' TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Begins Performances At Arden Theatre Company
Bailey Roper

Photo Flash: Nia Vardalos' TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Begins Performances At Arden Theatre Company
Akeem Davis

Photo Flash: Nia Vardalos' TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Begins Performances At Arden Theatre Company
Bailey Roper, Akeem Davis, Emilie Krause, and Joilet Harris

Photo Flash: Nia Vardalos' TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Begins Performances At Arden Theatre Company
Bailey Roper, Akeem Davis, Emilie Krause, and Joilet Harris



