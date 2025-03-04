Philly Theatre Week Will Return in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Philadelphia has announced the return of Philly Theatre Week, running from April 3 - 13, 2025. This 10-day celebration will feature over 50 events, showcasing the diverse and dynamic theatre community of the Greater Philadelphia region through a lineup of full-scale productions, readings, interactive events, and more. Whether you’re a seasoned theatre-goer, or looking to explore something brand new, Philly Theatre Week invites you to experience the excitement of live performance at venues within a 35-mile radius of City Hall. With offerings ranging from classic Shakespeare to world premiere plays, circus arts to family-friendly musicals, there are options for every interest.

“Philly Theatre Week is a time of year for Theatre Philadelphia and our Philly theatre community to spotlight the work we are continuously doing as a community,” says Executive Director, Sabriaya Shipley. “It invokes an opportunity to foster conversation, collaboration, and community building at various intersections of our artistic journeys and visions. Theatre Philadelphia is proud to be at the helm of initiating this spotlight for the past eight years and hopes to continue to do so with continued growth in our programmatic offerings and accessibility awareness in multiple areas of our community.”

All tickets for Philly Theatre Week events will be Pay What You Can (PWYC) again this year, making regional theatre more accessible than ever. This unique ticketing system allows audiences to select their own price, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to experiencing the arts. Each PWYC ticket sale directly supports participating theatre companies and artists. Please note that all Philly Theatre Week tickets are limited offerings outside of normal box office ticket sales. If a Philly Theatre Week option is sold out, you can visit the theatre's official website to find additional tickets.

Starting March 7, 2025, audiences can browse the full event schedule and reserve tickets by visiting www.phillytheatreweek.com. The fun begins with the kickoff event on March 31 at the Temple Performing Arts Center from 6 - 8:30 PM, bringing together artists and audiences to celebrate the start of Philly Theatre Week. Festivities include preview scenes, songs, and interactive performances from participating 2025 Philly Theatre Week companies, and a keynote address (speaker TBA).

Philly Theatre Week Kick Off Event

in Partnership with Temple Theatre’s Raise Your Voice

Free

March 31st - 6pm-8:30pm

Temple Performing Arts Center 1837 N Broad St, Philadelphia PA

Join the theatre community on March 31, 2025, at the Temple University Performing Arts Center to kick off the 8th Annual Philly Theatre Week! This year's kickoff is in partnership with the annual Temple Theatre's Raise Your Voice event, raising awareness and celebrating the diverse voices in our Greater Philadelphia theatre community. See preview scenes, songs, and interactive performances from participating 2025 Philly Theatre Week companies.

Participating Organizations

1812 Productions

AngelPirate Productions & HawkEye Entertainment page2stage LLC

AniMalayaWorks

Arden Theatre Company

Beacon Theatre Productions

Benoît François (Benjamin Stieler)

Broken Mirror Studio

Brooke Shilling

Cannonball Festival

Celebration of Color

Chris Davis

Circadium

Columbus Square Drama Club

Die-Cast

Duns

Eastern University Theatre

Footlighters Theater

Improvabilitee

Independent Producer - Danielle Levsky

InterAct Theatre Company

Jenn Adams

Leah Renee

Lightning Rod Special

MusiCoLab

Nubienne Productions

Paper Doll Ensemble

PCS Theater

People's Light

Philadelphia Young Playwrights

Players Club of Swarthmore (PCS Theater)

Playwriting with Purpose

Quintessence Theatre Group

Shakespeare in Clark Park

SideQuest Theater

Steven Entertainment

The Collective Mic Productions

The Drama Group of Germantown

The Hum'n'bards Theater Troupe

The MacProud Foundation

The Masque of La Salle

The Savoy Company

Theatre By Development

Theatre in the X

Weheme Mesu Theatre Collective

Yellow Bicycle Theater

Yes And...! Collaborative Arts

Comments