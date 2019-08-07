Philly Fringe Festival Presents AN ILIAD

In the spirit of the ancient Greek oral tradition and wielding the powers of imagination, An Iliad transports the audience to the city of Troy and conjures riveting stories depicted in Homer's The Iliad.

This 100-minute play runs for six performances beginning September 7th through September 22nd at Millésimé (a beautiful contemporary design showroom) in Old City.

General admission is $10. Tickets are available for purchase online at JLGREENFIELD.COM.

Obie Award-winning director, Lisa Peterson, and Tony Award-winning actor, Denis O'Hare, skillfully adapt Robert Fagles' lauded translation of Homer's The Iliad into a captivating solo performance piece. Compelled by the Greek gods, an ancient poet is doomed to tell the story of the Trojan War to anyone who will listen. The Poet's sentence: to recount the tale until all of humanity abandons its propensity for violence. While enacting the stories of Achilles and Hector, the Poet oscillates between contemporary and poetic language. An Iliad explores the brutality and heroism of war and sublimely rejuvenates this timeless story.

Performer and director, Jason Greenfield, says, "After reading the first few pages I was compelled to work on this play. I was gripped by its daring scope, sprawling imagination, and relevance to today's geopolitical landscape. What a heart-pounding and thought-provoking experience it is to be carried onto the bloody beaches and war-torn streets of Troy. The initial reading grabbed me by the collar and forced me to contemplate the heroism and cost of war."

The Philadelphia Fringe Festival is a 3-week-long, city-wide celebration of innovation and creativity in contemporary performance. Each September, the Festival explodes into every nook and cranny in neighborhoods across Philadelphia with more than 1,000 artistically daring performances, including national and international performances curated by FringeArts, and works that are produced by independent artists and promoted by FringeArts.

This vast assemblage of curated and self-produced innovators offers an unparalleled opportunity to see a cross-section of the world's greatest experimenters at one time, in one city. FringeArts is Philadelphia's home for contemporary performance, presenting progressive, world-class art that expands the imagination and boldly defies expectation.

The programming exposes audiences to genre-defying dance, theatre, and music performances by accomplished and emerging innovators who push the boundaries of art-making and redefine the artistic landscape worldwide. As a catalyst for cultural and community development, and a destination that brings artists and audiences together, FringeArts is central to the city's vibrant arts community and the enrichment of the lives of those who reside, work, and visit here.

Suitable for children 14 and Up





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You