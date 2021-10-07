Philly AIDS Thrift Hosts 16th Anniversary Drive-in Movie Night Featuring THE SHINING

Philly AIDS Thrift, in collaboration with Philadelphia Film Society, presents a special Halloween-themed, family-friendly, socially distanced night at the movies!

Philly AIDS Thrift 16th Anniversary Drive-In Movie Night featuring Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" will take place at Philadelphia Navy Yard on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021, with doors opening at 6:00pm and showtime at 7:00pm. The Halloween classic is the perfect choice for the non-profit organization that has become known as one of the largest retail stores for costumes, accessories and decoration during the spooky season each and every year.

In addition to the Drive-In Movie Night, Philly AIDS Thrift will give away birthday cake on October 16th (first come, first served) and host their annual 50% art sale including all frames and art supplies. Tickets for the Drive-In Movie Night are on sale now for $35 per car. Tickets are available on the PFS website, at https://filmadelphia.org/events/philly-aids-thrift-the-shining/. For more about Philly AIDS Thrift visit http://phillyaidsthrift.com/.



"We miss our annual outdoor block party, but the timing simply isn't right yet to bring it back," said Philly AIDS Thrift Co-Founder Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou. "While the block party is on hold for another year, we wanted to still celebrate in a safe and cautious way. During the pandemic, we found a lot of success with our partnership with Philadelphia Film Society and the drive-in movie nights. We have a great synergy together, and these drive-in movie nights have been so popular with our supporters. We hope to sell-out again and raise even more money for our grant program, as well as the renovations we have in progress."

She added, "We have been in business and raising millions of dollars for sixteen years. I am so proud of the relationships we have built with our shoppers, donors, volunteers and service providing organizations. I am especially so proud of our staff and all the volunteers that keep supporting us! We look forward to the next 16 years of being committed to both supporting local HIV organizations and to serve the community by selling interesting, eclectic and affordable items! As we announced earlier this year, part of the proceeds from events this year will also pay for some much needed renovations, which we can't wait to unveil in the near future."



Philly AIDS Thrift 16th Anniversary Drive-In Movie Night featuring Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" will take place at Philadelphia Navy Yard on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021. Tickets are $35 per car with each car enjoying admission to the movie plus a free bag of tricks and treats. Attendees can feel free to bring their own dinner - or enjoy food from a selection of local food trucks on site. Tickets for this event must be purchased in advance at the PFS website. No box office sales will be conducted on the site at the event. The drive-in will open one hour before listed showtimes. The Shining will run for approximately 2 hours and 26 minutes. Films begin officially at sundown. All cars should come with a confirmation email on their phone, or a printed ticket for check-in.

Philly AIDS Thrift and the PFS Drive-In will strictly adhere to local and state approved safety guidelines for drive-ins. All attendees must maintain at least a 3ft distance between others. No one is to leave the immediate area of their vehicle except when going to the restroom. Obey postings at the restroom entrances. Capacity limits must be adhered to.



Additionally: No Pets or Animals of any kind are permitted on site, except certified service animals. One vehicle per parking space. Absolutely no grilling, cooking, or open flames. Speed limit is 5 mph. Attendees must be able to turn off all lights including, but not limited to, automatic headlights, dome lights inside the car, LED screens on the dashboard, etc. and be sure to keep feet off of the brake pedal. Engines are not permitted to run A/C. If attendees use their vehicle's radio, please leave the ignition in the "accessories" position. Attendees may not sit on their roof. Management reserves the right to remove attendees from the premises who do not abide by these rules.



Even with COVID 19 and the mandatory shut-down last year, Philly AIDS Thrift was able to award $205,000.00 to 25 location grant organizations, including:



Access Matters

ACT UP Philadelphia

Action Wellness (formerly ActionAIDS)

AIDS Delaware

AIDS Fund

AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania

AIM Angels In Motion

Atttic Youth Center

Bebashi Transition to Hope

Calcutta House -

Camp Dreamcatcher

CATA - Comite de Apoyo a los Trabajadores Agricolas

COLOURS Organization

Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc.

Drexel University / Camp Bright Feathers

Family Service of Chester County

Family Service of Montgomery County

Family Services of Chester County

GALAEI - UAC

LGBT Elder Initiative

MANNA (Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance)

Mazzoni Center

Neighborhood United Against Drugs

One Day At A Time/Urban Affairs Coalition

Philly Black Pride

Planned Parenthood Keystone

Prevention Point Philadelphia

RHD Morris Home

Safehouse

Siloam Wellness

William Way LGBT Community Center



"The movie night and retail shopping sales are so important to our fundraising," said Board President Michael Byrne. "We are working hard to support organizations that need us - and organizations that are also serving those with HIV/ AIDS during the global pandemic. We hope you can support our work and join us - and watch for news on our next grant cycle out by November. We are hoping for the best and working out our dollar total. Thanks for supporting us for 16 years - and here's to the next 16!"

On top of pivoting from the outdoor block party to a drive-in movie night, other changes at PAT over the pandemic have included new health and safety protocols in the two PAT stores, including new donation days on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays (Noon to 7:00pm). The organization has also created a new donation receiving entrance 50 feet to the left of the main entrance - to keep all areas socially distanced and less congested. Other protocols include requiring all staff and costumers to wear masks inside the store, the availability of hand sanitizer in the store, and the closing of dressing rooms for the current time. Current hours for the store are Monday to Saturday, from 11:00am to 8:00pm, and Sunday 11:00am to 7:00pm.



Philly AIDS Thrift is a 501(c)(3) non-profit thrift store benefiting HIV /AIDS service organizations. It first opened a small shop on Bainbridge Street in the fall of 2005, it expanded to additional warehouse space in 2007. In 2011, all of its operations moved under one bigger and better roof at 710 S. 5th Street. In the fall of 2014, it added a second location when it took over the historic LGBT bookstore Giovanni's Room at 12th and Pine, which it now operates as Philly AIDS Thrift @Giovanni's Room.



The store is run with support from amazing volunteers and is successful with donations from the public for thrift items to sell and the shoppers that buy those items. PAT distributes funds through their annual Grant giving program and to date have awarded over 25 local HIV service organization 3.3 million dollars.



In addition to our cash contributions, Philly AIDS Thrift provides free store vouchers to Philly area HIV/AIDS service providers for distribution to clients in need of clothing assistance and household necessities.



According to the City of Philadelphia AIDS Activities Coordinating Office, Philadelphia is the epicenter of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Pennsylvania. More than 30,000 Philadelphia residents are living with the virus that causes AIDS. Many people do not know their status and have never tested.