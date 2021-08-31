Philadelphia's Chocolate Ballerina Company Holding Second Auditions For All-Black THE NUTCRACKER

Chocolate Ballerina Company, a contemporary community-based dance organization that supports the hidden talents in youth and adult artists of color in the Philadelphia region, is holding additional open auditions for the company's first ever all-Black THE NUTCRACKER.

Pre-professional and professional dancers (pointe, ballet, hip-hop, African dance) and martial arts performers ages 7-23 years old are welcome to audition for Chocolate Ballerina Company on Saturday, September 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Equilibrium Dance Academy (1802 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia). Male dancers are encouraged to attend!

This unique, history-making Philadelphia staging of THE NUTCRACKER will feature the classic Tchaikovsky ballet with an all-Black cast who will tell the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince. The well-known music and tale will take on a special Chocolate Ballerina Company twist when it is presented on December 18, 2021 at a theater to be announced.

Dancers of all abilities are invited to the open call on September 11; of note, the company is seeking male dancers. There is no audition fee. All attendees should ensure that they are available to perform on December 18, 2021. Interested performers should register at https://round2nutcracker.eventbrite.com/.

For more information, visit chocolateballerinacompany.com.