Philadelphia's 13th Annual 2nd Street Festival is Coming to Northern Liberties in August

Philadelphia's largest neighborhood summer festival is back and bigger than ever! The 13th Annual 2nd Street Festival will pop-up and take over Northern Liberties on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 12:00pm Noon to 9:00pm. This year the event will extend to the largest footprint in the event's history, along N. 2nd Street from Spring Garden extending all the way to Girard clocking in at more than three-quarters of a mile long. The all-ages celebration includes restaurants, food trucks, beer gardens, family fun, live music, artists, pop-up shops and entertainment. Street food and summertime sips will be available from a giant list of 50+ restaurants, bars, breweries and food trucks, including 15 outdoor beer and cocktail gardens. Get ready to dance in the street with live music and DJs on two main stages, plus throughout the festival, with Moonroof, Bougie and the Beasts, Bickel Brothers Band, Mobbluz, Koser, M11son, Dell-P, Solar Circuit, Upholstery, Plush in the Box, Gretchen Emery Band, Venn Sung, Dirty Soap Band, Reggae Thunder, Last Generation on Film and Swing That Cat, plus DJ MostHated, DJ Eric, DJ Frosty, DJ Xtina and Rebel Foster, DJ Nate G. and Uptown Eddie. The event is free and open to the public. 2nd Street Festival is family friendly, and four-legged friends that are well-behaved and on leashes are also welcome. For more information, visit www.2ndstfestival.org and follow @2ndstfestival.



"2nd Street Festival is back and bigger than ever in Northern Liberties," said Ann Lastuvka of Virginia Belle Events, the Executive Producer for 2nd St Festival. "One of Philadelphia's largest and greatest summer traditions returns with the largest footprint in our history, plus tons of new programs and vendors this year. We have been working for months and months to bring back this beloved event and we can't wait to see everyone back on N. 2nd Street this summer!"



"When we started this festival, we just wanted to celebrate our neighborhood and have fun doing it. It's amazing how much interest it draws now and how much life it brings to 2nd Street," said Oron Daskal, co-founder of the festival and owner of North Bowl and South Bowl. "The event is important to bring attention to our neighborhood, but it also raises money for our neighborhood organizations for the services they provide for our residents and businesses."



For the return of 2nd Street Festival, look for a new larger footprint, new restaurants, food trucks and small businesses, a new splash zone and even more beer gardens - combined with all the same good summer street vibes you have come to know and love over the last 13 years.



FOOD AND DRINK



Philadelphia's largest summer food festival will feature cold summer sips, street food, tasty bites and craft cocktails and beers from over 50+ local restaurants, bars, food trucks, breweries and distilleries.



2nd Street Festival announces 15 beer and cocktail gardens for 2022, with outdoor cold drinks and food, including:



Anejo Philadelphia (new)

Bourbon & Branch

Cantina Dos Segundos

El Camino Real

Figo Ristorante (new)

Heritage

Jerry's Bar

Joe & Kay's Produce

North Bowl

Northern Liberties Neighbors Association

Spuntino Wood Fired Pizzeria (new)

The 700 (drink only)

Standard Tap

The Shake Seafood (new)

Urban Village Brewing Co.



Beer and cocktail gardens will be featuring sponsored liquor brands:

Beam Suntory

Jim Beam Orange whiskey

Hornitos tequila

Basil Hayden bourbon

Mainstay Independent

Sly Fox Brewing Co.

Yards Brewing



The following restaurants and eateries will be outdoors serving food this year:

Bagels & Co (new)

Circles Thai

Just Cravings

Madison Kay Cookies (new)

Pera Turkish Cuisine (new)

Rustica

Soy Cafe (new)

The Winston (new)



The Philadelphia region's finest food trucks will roll in for this major event, including:

Bake'n Bacon

Barkley's BBQ

Blazin J's

Brood Coffee Truck

Calle del Sabor

Chank's Grab-N-Go

Cake for Breakfast

Cousins Maine Lobster

Dr. Brownies

Dr. Wutzit's Wonder Balls

Gigi & Big R's Soul Food

Grubaholics

Hardy Funnel Cakes

Kona Ice

Many Hands Coffee Co

Moocheeze

Mr Softe Ice Cream Truck

Pink's Cold Treats

Playa Bowls (food truck preview of coming soon location)

Taqueria Dos Hermanos

The Little Sicilian



VENDORS AND POP-UP SHOPS



2nd Street Festival welcomes the following businesses out on the street for this one-day event, including:



2nd Street Veterinary Hospital

Art Lair Shave Parlor

AT&T Cellular Concepts

Chase

Christini AWD Motorcycles

Comcast

Creep Records

Curaleaf

Giant Heirloom Market

Green Mountain Energy

Madison K Live Laugh Fun

Nirvana Wellness Med Spa

Northern Liberty Tattoo

Oaza Cold Brew

Once Worn Consignment

Penn Herb

Ray's Reusables

Renewal by Andersen

STUMP

State Farm

Stuart Leon Bike Crash Law

Team Dental

The Fitness Ethic

The Haverford Mortgage Company

Unleashed by Petco

Piazza Alta

Penn Treaty Special Services District

The Rounds

Wag Watch

Warhorse Barbell Club



LIVE MUSIC AND DJS



2nd Street Festival will bring the region's local music scene back to life with two dozen acts on two main stages, plus areas throughout the festival.



Germantown Stage sponsored by Piazza Alta



12:00pm - Moonroof

1:00pm - Bougie & the Beasts

2:00pm - Bickel Brothers Band

3:00pm - Mobbluz

4:00pm - Koser

5:00pm - M11son

6:00pm - Dell-P

7:30pm - Solar Circuit



DJ'ed by DJ Xtina and Rebel Foster



Headliner: Solar Circuit: Philadelphia born Jamtronic Trance Fusion quartet, Solar Circuit, creates a unique live experience with improvisational roots.



Newest studio album 'Pulling at the Source' showcases the group's solidified sound; a generous mix of complex songwriting, textures, instrumentation, vocals, and improvisation. The record melds deep electronic roots, layered with soaring guitar and synth melodies, to excite the listener and ignite contagious dancing. This quartet's sights are set full speed ahead, with the album, the release of all live show soundboards, constant new additions to the catalog, nation-wide touring and festival appearances, and ever-growing chemistry.



Fairmount Ave Stage sponsored by the Penn Treaty Special Services District (PTSSD)



12:30pm - Upholstery

1:30pm - Plush in the Box

2:30pm - Gretchen Emery Band

3:30pm - Venn Sung

4:30pm - Dirty Soap Band

5:30pm - Reggae Thunder

6:30pm - Last Generation on Film

7:30pm - Swing That Cat



DJ'ed by DJ Nate G



Headliner: Swing That Cat is a Sonic Cocktail: Take Jump Blues and swizzle with Horny Swing, Add a dash of Cabaret Jazz and a splash of Bourbon Street. Shake it all up with rhythm and rumble, and you'll leap off your seat to dance your tail off!



Over the last few years, Swing That Cat has emerged as one of the most original and engaging live acts in the Philadelphia area, fusing the old, new, borrowed and blue into an entertaining sound and vision. Earning their stripes at more than 300 shows, Swing That Cat has been featured at the July 4th Wawa Welcome America festival, Musikfest, the WRTI Speakeasy, WXPN Monster Ball, WMMR Hollystock and the Sellersville Theater and on radio, podcasts and streams around the world.



Throughout the festival, look for the following acts:



DJ MostHated at 2nd & Girard

DJ Eric at 2nd & Laurel

DJ Frosty at 2nd & Poplar

DJ (TBD) from The Winson at 2nd & Brown

Uptown Eddie drumming

Project Positive - street dance crew



ACTIVITIES AND FAMILY FUN



Family fun will include splash zone and playground at The Piazza, Fun with Balloons with balloon animals and sculptures, Libertee Grounds with pop-up putting greens to practice your short game, Sit Means Sit dog tricks, Glitter Tattoos, The Yes Lab by Vanguard with a climate chaos carnival and interactive activities, circus artists, street performers and more.



20/20 Photo Festival will also present the Fundraiser Photo Booth from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. Bring yourself, a friend, or even your pup to the photo booth at 2nd Street Festival on Sunday August 7 at the Piazza with backdrops and props to capture the day in your own unique way. For a small donation, festival goers will leave with a print of their photo and can even have a digital copy sent. All proceeds from the day will go to Homies Helping Homies, a mutual aid effort in Southwest Philadelphia. This fundraiser is hosted by Jelsomine Media (jelsomine.com) and Gravy Studio (gravy-studio.com,) as part of 20/20 Photo Festival, which occurs annually in September. Learn more at 2020photofestival.org.



ARTISTS AND MAKERS BY ART STAR



Beloved retailed and festival curator Art Star returns to Northern Liberties to program the 600 block of N. 2nd Street from Fairmount to Spring Garden streets with dozens of high-end, hyper local artisan makers and merchants. Makers and artists will include:



1505 Design Studio

7 Artisan Street

adhdloops

After Oak

Albino Jackrabbit

Al Moretti Art

Anastasia Fine Art

Ana Thorne

Anchor & Spruce

ArtByAlicia

Art History 101

Art Physic

Atomic Leather

Authentically by Alex

Balto Farms

Barnhouse Pots

Bath Bombs Baby

Bird and Brush Art

Birdwatchers Studio

Bucks County Flowers + Things

Bucks Dog Training

Butch's Hot Stuff Hot Sauce

Byjim_Handmade

Carol's Custom Birdhouses

Catalyst Accessories

CCONNECT360

Chalktree WAX Candles

Chop Shop Store

City Totes

CJ Ceramics

Clariza's Clay Pot Swings

Clay by Kendra

Climate Action PA

Cozy Ghost Crafts

Daisy Lane Studio

Dave Dick Illustration

Elements of Aura

Elizabeth Peyton Creations

Eva Sturtz Fine Arts

Evol Soul Co

exit343design

Flutterbee Co

Forest Oak Fiber

For the Culture Clothing

FosterPhillyArt

Flying Dutchman Foundation

GeoMetricGem

Glitter Tattoos

GOLD+WATER CO

Golden Key Prints

Gourmet Candle

Grant Blvd

HD Artz

Henson Handmade

Hollybanks Lane

I Smiley C Art

Ian M Petrie Ceramics

Jay McQuirns

Johanna Dunn Design Studio

Jrip Juicery

JT's Shirts

Kasie Makes

Kidnichols

Kinda Jerky Really Nutty

Knotinmyplants

Laura K Murdoch

Lenny Mud

Let's Get It Designs

Life Art by Stacey Granger

Lily Lough Jewelry

Lindsay Jamison Visionary Art & Services

Lost in Paint Strokes

Macrabae Minerals

Macrame by Monday

Maggie Mae Clay Co

Maker Missya

Makinit Designs by Vicki

Marissa Evans Photography

Memento Mary Momentos

MESC Designs

Mistura Timepieces

Mixtape Paper Co

Mizholai & Co

My Balloon Surprise

MYTHICA

Modest Transitions

New + Wesley Images

Oba-Gami Origami House

Osso Ceramics

Paul Carpenter Art

Piggyback Treats Company

Piquant

Pixel Rugs Club

Radical Hearts Print Lab

Redwood Durable

Ree Creation Boutique

REEEGAN

Riot Alliance

Saint Rocco's Treats

Selah Jewelry Design

Sequoia Embrace

Sew Much Cooler

Shady Sunglass Deals

Shami and Mimi

Shemesh Shop

ShopJennron

SiO S2DIO

Sit Means Sit

SJM Ceramics

Skinmushh

Sow & Sew Boutique

Spartan Made Quality Carry

Stevie Laney Art

Stoked Pineapple

Stone Cooper

Studio Bladel

Sue Moerder Skull Art & Moerder Chains

Sugar Rush Macaron Co

Sundry Mornings Spice Co

Tal-ise Skin Enhancing Products

Tenangos Philly

The 50/50 Company

The Basement Woodshop

The Fresh Soap

The Sable Collective

Thistle Finch Designs

Thriftwoods Time Co

TieBro Handmade Bow Ties

Tiya's Charms

Trippy Bunni

True Honey Teas

The Yes Lab

Uncle John's Outfitters

Urban Exchange Project

URMOM

Winifred & Bramble

Wire People Here

Wood Trush Productions

Wrong World Ceramics

Yardsale Press

Yuri Fox Designs



CONNECT



The festival is free to attend, and pay-as-you-go for food and drink. Bring the kiddos and the pups, as this event is fully family friendly! More information about the festival, with registration for art vendors, can be found at www.2ndstfestival.org. Thanks to generous support from Penn Treaty Special Services District for their support of this event. Stay up-to-date with festival news on Facebook or Instagram.



SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES



For some vendors, this is their first major time back on the road and at this type of festival since the pandemic. The event will support our region's thriving food truck, mobile food vendor economy and live music scene that was devastating to the industry, all while showcasing the red-hot food neighborhood of Northern Liberties. In the next one to two years, this is the fastest growing neighborhood in the entire city by the numbers, with up to 23,000 people set to move into apartments and new projects about to open or that are well-underway for construction. The population boom has also brought a restaurant boom. The three neighborhood pioneers behind the festival are thrilled and wanted to keep up the energy when their larger festival was on pause. They started by debuting Northern Liberties Night Market, and now the time has come for 2nd Street Festival itself to return and once again bring the entire region back to Northern Liberties for a one-day celebration.



ABOUT 2ND STREET FESTIVAL



Founded in 2008 by Northern Liberties business owners, Owen Kamihira of El Camino Real, William Reed of Standard Tap and Oron Daskal of North Bowl, the 2nd St Festival was established with the goal of bringing people to Northern Liberties in a fun and engaging way.



Since inception, the festival has grown into one of the City's largest annual events, spanning several blocks and drawing upwards of 40,000 people.



In addition to drawing visitors into the neighborhood, 2nd St Festival also raises money to support programming for two established neighborhood civic organizations, The Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and the Northern Liberties Neighborhood Association.



For more information, visit www.2ndstfestival.org and follow @2ndstfestival.



SAVE THE DATE



Save the date for Northern Liberties Night Market (by organizers of 2nd Street Festival) for Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, on N. 2nd Street, from Poplar to Fairmont. For more info visit www.northernlibertiesnightmarket.com.