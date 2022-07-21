Philadelphia's 13th Annual 2nd Street Festival is Coming to Northern Liberties in August
The all-ages celebration includes restaurants, food trucks, beer gardens, family fun, live music, artists, and more.
Philadelphia's largest neighborhood summer festival is back and bigger than ever! The 13th Annual 2nd Street Festival will pop-up and take over Northern Liberties on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 12:00pm Noon to 9:00pm. This year the event will extend to the largest footprint in the event's history, along N. 2nd Street from Spring Garden extending all the way to Girard clocking in at more than three-quarters of a mile long. The all-ages celebration includes restaurants, food trucks, beer gardens, family fun, live music, artists, pop-up shops and entertainment. Street food and summertime sips will be available from a giant list of 50+ restaurants, bars, breweries and food trucks, including 15 outdoor beer and cocktail gardens. Get ready to dance in the street with live music and DJs on two main stages, plus throughout the festival, with Moonroof, Bougie and the Beasts, Bickel Brothers Band, Mobbluz, Koser, M11son, Dell-P, Solar Circuit, Upholstery, Plush in the Box, Gretchen Emery Band, Venn Sung, Dirty Soap Band, Reggae Thunder, Last Generation on Film and Swing That Cat, plus DJ MostHated, DJ Eric, DJ Frosty, DJ Xtina and Rebel Foster, DJ Nate G. and Uptown Eddie. The event is free and open to the public. 2nd Street Festival is family friendly, and four-legged friends that are well-behaved and on leashes are also welcome. For more information, visit www.2ndstfestival.org and follow @2ndstfestival.
"2nd Street Festival is back and bigger than ever in Northern Liberties," said Ann Lastuvka of Virginia Belle Events, the Executive Producer for 2nd St Festival. "One of Philadelphia's largest and greatest summer traditions returns with the largest footprint in our history, plus tons of new programs and vendors this year. We have been working for months and months to bring back this beloved event and we can't wait to see everyone back on N. 2nd Street this summer!"
"When we started this festival, we just wanted to celebrate our neighborhood and have fun doing it. It's amazing how much interest it draws now and how much life it brings to 2nd Street," said Oron Daskal, co-founder of the festival and owner of North Bowl and South Bowl. "The event is important to bring attention to our neighborhood, but it also raises money for our neighborhood organizations for the services they provide for our residents and businesses."
For the return of 2nd Street Festival, look for a new larger footprint, new restaurants, food trucks and small businesses, a new splash zone and even more beer gardens - combined with all the same good summer street vibes you have come to know and love over the last 13 years.
FOOD AND DRINK
Philadelphia's largest summer food festival will feature cold summer sips, street food, tasty bites and craft cocktails and beers from over 50+ local restaurants, bars, food trucks, breweries and distilleries.
2nd Street Festival announces 15 beer and cocktail gardens for 2022, with outdoor cold drinks and food, including:
Anejo Philadelphia (new)
Bourbon & Branch
Cantina Dos Segundos
El Camino Real
Figo Ristorante (new)
Heritage
Jerry's Bar
Joe & Kay's Produce
North Bowl
Northern Liberties Neighbors Association
Spuntino Wood Fired Pizzeria (new)
The 700 (drink only)
Standard Tap
The Shake Seafood (new)
Urban Village Brewing Co.
Beer and cocktail gardens will be featuring sponsored liquor brands:
Beam Suntory
Jim Beam Orange whiskey
Hornitos tequila
Basil Hayden bourbon
Mainstay Independent
Sly Fox Brewing Co.
Yards Brewing
The following restaurants and eateries will be outdoors serving food this year:
Bagels & Co (new)
Circles Thai
Just Cravings
Madison Kay Cookies (new)
Pera Turkish Cuisine (new)
Rustica
Soy Cafe (new)
The Winston (new)
The Philadelphia region's finest food trucks will roll in for this major event, including:
Bake'n Bacon
Barkley's BBQ
Blazin J's
Brood Coffee Truck
Calle del Sabor
Chank's Grab-N-Go
Cake for Breakfast
Cousins Maine Lobster
Dr. Brownies
Dr. Wutzit's Wonder Balls
Gigi & Big R's Soul Food
Grubaholics
Hardy Funnel Cakes
Kona Ice
Many Hands Coffee Co
Moocheeze
Mr Softe Ice Cream Truck
Pink's Cold Treats
Playa Bowls (food truck preview of coming soon location)
Taqueria Dos Hermanos
The Little Sicilian
VENDORS AND POP-UP SHOPS
2nd Street Festival welcomes the following businesses out on the street for this one-day event, including:
2nd Street Veterinary Hospital
Art Lair Shave Parlor
AT&T Cellular Concepts
Chase
Christini AWD Motorcycles
Comcast
Creep Records
Curaleaf
Giant Heirloom Market
Green Mountain Energy
Madison K Live Laugh Fun
Nirvana Wellness Med Spa
Northern Liberty Tattoo
Oaza Cold Brew
Once Worn Consignment
Penn Herb
Ray's Reusables
Renewal by Andersen
STUMP
State Farm
Stuart Leon Bike Crash Law
Team Dental
The Fitness Ethic
The Haverford Mortgage Company
Unleashed by Petco
Piazza Alta
Penn Treaty Special Services District
The Rounds
Wag Watch
Warhorse Barbell Club
LIVE MUSIC AND DJS
2nd Street Festival will bring the region's local music scene back to life with two dozen acts on two main stages, plus areas throughout the festival.
Germantown Stage sponsored by Piazza Alta
12:00pm - Moonroof
1:00pm - Bougie & the Beasts
2:00pm - Bickel Brothers Band
3:00pm - Mobbluz
4:00pm - Koser
5:00pm - M11son
6:00pm - Dell-P
7:30pm - Solar Circuit
DJ'ed by DJ Xtina and Rebel Foster
Headliner: Solar Circuit: Philadelphia born Jamtronic Trance Fusion quartet, Solar Circuit, creates a unique live experience with improvisational roots.
Newest studio album 'Pulling at the Source' showcases the group's solidified sound; a generous mix of complex songwriting, textures, instrumentation, vocals, and improvisation. The record melds deep electronic roots, layered with soaring guitar and synth melodies, to excite the listener and ignite contagious dancing. This quartet's sights are set full speed ahead, with the album, the release of all live show soundboards, constant new additions to the catalog, nation-wide touring and festival appearances, and ever-growing chemistry.
Fairmount Ave Stage sponsored by the Penn Treaty Special Services District (PTSSD)
12:30pm - Upholstery
1:30pm - Plush in the Box
2:30pm - Gretchen Emery Band
3:30pm - Venn Sung
4:30pm - Dirty Soap Band
5:30pm - Reggae Thunder
6:30pm - Last Generation on Film
7:30pm - Swing That Cat
DJ'ed by DJ Nate G
Headliner: Swing That Cat is a Sonic Cocktail: Take Jump Blues and swizzle with Horny Swing, Add a dash of Cabaret Jazz and a splash of Bourbon Street. Shake it all up with rhythm and rumble, and you'll leap off your seat to dance your tail off!
Over the last few years, Swing That Cat has emerged as one of the most original and engaging live acts in the Philadelphia area, fusing the old, new, borrowed and blue into an entertaining sound and vision. Earning their stripes at more than 300 shows, Swing That Cat has been featured at the July 4th Wawa Welcome America festival, Musikfest, the WRTI Speakeasy, WXPN Monster Ball, WMMR Hollystock and the Sellersville Theater and on radio, podcasts and streams around the world.
Throughout the festival, look for the following acts:
DJ MostHated at 2nd & Girard
DJ Eric at 2nd & Laurel
DJ Frosty at 2nd & Poplar
DJ (TBD) from The Winson at 2nd & Brown
Uptown Eddie drumming
Project Positive - street dance crew
ACTIVITIES AND FAMILY FUN
Family fun will include splash zone and playground at The Piazza, Fun with Balloons with balloon animals and sculptures, Libertee Grounds with pop-up putting greens to practice your short game, Sit Means Sit dog tricks, Glitter Tattoos, The Yes Lab by Vanguard with a climate chaos carnival and interactive activities, circus artists, street performers and more.
20/20 Photo Festival will also present the Fundraiser Photo Booth from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. Bring yourself, a friend, or even your pup to the photo booth at 2nd Street Festival on Sunday August 7 at the Piazza with backdrops and props to capture the day in your own unique way. For a small donation, festival goers will leave with a print of their photo and can even have a digital copy sent. All proceeds from the day will go to Homies Helping Homies, a mutual aid effort in Southwest Philadelphia. This fundraiser is hosted by Jelsomine Media (jelsomine.com) and Gravy Studio (gravy-studio.com,) as part of 20/20 Photo Festival, which occurs annually in September. Learn more at 2020photofestival.org.
ARTISTS AND MAKERS BY ART STAR
Beloved retailed and festival curator Art Star returns to Northern Liberties to program the 600 block of N. 2nd Street from Fairmount to Spring Garden streets with dozens of high-end, hyper local artisan makers and merchants. Makers and artists will include:
1505 Design Studio
7 Artisan Street
adhdloops
After Oak
Albino Jackrabbit
Al Moretti Art
Anastasia Fine Art
Ana Thorne
Anchor & Spruce
ArtByAlicia
Art History 101
Art Physic
Atomic Leather
Authentically by Alex
Balto Farms
Barnhouse Pots
Bath Bombs Baby
Bird and Brush Art
Birdwatchers Studio
Bucks County Flowers + Things
Bucks Dog Training
Butch's Hot Stuff Hot Sauce
Byjim_Handmade
Carol's Custom Birdhouses
Catalyst Accessories
CCONNECT360
Chalktree WAX Candles
Chop Shop Store
City Totes
CJ Ceramics
Clariza's Clay Pot Swings
Clay by Kendra
Climate Action PA
Cozy Ghost Crafts
Daisy Lane Studio
Dave Dick Illustration
Elements of Aura
Elizabeth Peyton Creations
Eva Sturtz Fine Arts
Evol Soul Co
exit343design
Flutterbee Co
Forest Oak Fiber
For the Culture Clothing
FosterPhillyArt
Flying Dutchman Foundation
GeoMetricGem
Glitter Tattoos
GOLD+WATER CO
Golden Key Prints
Gourmet Candle
Grant Blvd
HD Artz
Henson Handmade
Hollybanks Lane
I Smiley C Art
Ian M Petrie Ceramics
Jay McQuirns
Johanna Dunn Design Studio
Jrip Juicery
JT's Shirts
Kasie Makes
Kidnichols
Kinda Jerky Really Nutty
Knotinmyplants
Laura K Murdoch
Lenny Mud
Let's Get It Designs
Life Art by Stacey Granger
Lily Lough Jewelry
Lindsay Jamison Visionary Art & Services
Lost in Paint Strokes
Macrabae Minerals
Macrame by Monday
Maggie Mae Clay Co
Maker Missya
Makinit Designs by Vicki
Marissa Evans Photography
Memento Mary Momentos
MESC Designs
Mistura Timepieces
Mixtape Paper Co
Mizholai & Co
My Balloon Surprise
MYTHICA
Modest Transitions
New + Wesley Images
Oba-Gami Origami House
Osso Ceramics
Paul Carpenter Art
Piggyback Treats Company
Piquant
Pixel Rugs Club
Radical Hearts Print Lab
Redwood Durable
Ree Creation Boutique
REEEGAN
Riot Alliance
Saint Rocco's Treats
Selah Jewelry Design
Sequoia Embrace
Sew Much Cooler
Shady Sunglass Deals
Shami and Mimi
Shemesh Shop
ShopJennron
SiO S2DIO
Sit Means Sit
SJM Ceramics
Skinmushh
Sow & Sew Boutique
Spartan Made Quality Carry
Stevie Laney Art
Stoked Pineapple
Stone Cooper
Studio Bladel
Sue Moerder Skull Art & Moerder Chains
Sugar Rush Macaron Co
Sundry Mornings Spice Co
Tal-ise Skin Enhancing Products
Tenangos Philly
The 50/50 Company
The Basement Woodshop
The Fresh Soap
The Sable Collective
Thistle Finch Designs
Thriftwoods Time Co
TieBro Handmade Bow Ties
Tiya's Charms
Trippy Bunni
True Honey Teas
The Yes Lab
Uncle John's Outfitters
Urban Exchange Project
URMOM
Winifred & Bramble
Wire People Here
Wood Trush Productions
Wrong World Ceramics
Yardsale Press
Yuri Fox Designs
CONNECT
The festival is free to attend, and pay-as-you-go for food and drink. Bring the kiddos and the pups, as this event is fully family friendly! More information about the festival, with registration for art vendors, can be found at www.2ndstfestival.org. Thanks to generous support from Penn Treaty Special Services District for their support of this event. Stay up-to-date with festival news on Facebook or Instagram.
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES
For some vendors, this is their first major time back on the road and at this type of festival since the pandemic. The event will support our region's thriving food truck, mobile food vendor economy and live music scene that was devastating to the industry, all while showcasing the red-hot food neighborhood of Northern Liberties. In the next one to two years, this is the fastest growing neighborhood in the entire city by the numbers, with up to 23,000 people set to move into apartments and new projects about to open or that are well-underway for construction. The population boom has also brought a restaurant boom. The three neighborhood pioneers behind the festival are thrilled and wanted to keep up the energy when their larger festival was on pause. They started by debuting Northern Liberties Night Market, and now the time has come for 2nd Street Festival itself to return and once again bring the entire region back to Northern Liberties for a one-day celebration.
ABOUT 2ND STREET FESTIVAL
Founded in 2008 by Northern Liberties business owners, Owen Kamihira of El Camino Real, William Reed of Standard Tap and Oron Daskal of North Bowl, the 2nd St Festival was established with the goal of bringing people to Northern Liberties in a fun and engaging way.
Since inception, the festival has grown into one of the City's largest annual events, spanning several blocks and drawing upwards of 40,000 people.
In addition to drawing visitors into the neighborhood, 2nd St Festival also raises money to support programming for two established neighborhood civic organizations, The Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and the Northern Liberties Neighborhood Association.
For more information, visit www.2ndstfestival.org and follow @2ndstfestival.
SAVE THE DATE
Save the date for Northern Liberties Night Market (by organizers of 2nd Street Festival) for Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, on N. 2nd Street, from Poplar to Fairmont. For more info visit www.northernlibertiesnightmarket.com.