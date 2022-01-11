Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute's Young Musicians Debut Orchestra

The Young Musicians Debut Orchestra, one of the many ensembles of Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute, kicks off 2022 with a concert on Saturday, January 22 at 4:00 p.m. at The Temple Performing Arts Center, located at 1837 N. Broad Street in Philadelphia.

Providing most students with their first introduction to playing in a large orchestra, YMDO, formerly known as Philadelphia Young Musicians Orchestra (PYMO), will perform classical music selections under their distinguished conductor and director, Kenneth Bean and associate conductor, Rachel Segal. The concert will feature Beethoven's Egmont Overture, Verdi's Triumphal March from Aida, and Mozart's Symphony No. 40.

"Watching these students grow as musicians is inspiring," said Maestro Kenneth Bean. "Participating in our orchestra strengthens their love of performing and teaches them the importance of practicing and playing with other musicians."

YMDO is often the first full orchestral playing experience for the wind, brass, and percussion students. While some of the players matriculate from other PYO Music Institute ensembles, like PRYSM, Tune Up Philly, or other string orchestra programs that offer ensemble experience, many of the students are new to the PYO Music Institute organization. Through a repertoire including both arrangements and original masterworks, students are challenged to hone their talents for listening, blending, balancing, and making music within the full orchestral context. Principal players are also encouraged to develop leadership skills, and less-experienced players learn from their peers and PYO Music Institute's acclaimed professional faculty. YMDO prepares its members for participation in Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra, and, eventually, Philadelphia Youth Orchestra.

The YMDO concert is free and open to the public. For more information, please call 215-545-0502.