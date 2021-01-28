Philadelphia Restaurants Present 25 Delicious Options For Valentines Dinner, Dessert And Cocktails

Love is in the food! Philadelphia and Main Line restaurants present 25 ways to celebrate Valentine's Day/Weekend/Week below with dine-in meals, delicious specials, dining events, take-out sweetheart packages, cocktails to go - and everything in between.

This represents the most Valentine's packages we have had times two for our clients - as restaurants look to survive the winter during the pandemic.

VALENTINE'S 2021 FOOD AND DRINK SPECIALS

1. SliCE (Delivery, pick-up)

Citywide Delivery for Hearts: 215-463-0868

Fishtown, 431 East Girard Ave., Philadelphia, 215-425-1555

Italian Market, 1180 S. 10th St., Philadelphia, 215-463-0868

Washington Twp., 137 Egg Harbor Rd., New Jersey, 856-302-5099

Heart Shaped Pizzagrams! Plus One Valentine Will Win a Gold Dipped Rose with Pie!

This Valentine's Day, love is in the pizza! Say "be mine" with a specially delivered heart-shaped pizza-gram from SliCE. Customize your pie with his/her favorite toppings or select one of SliCE's signature pie combinations. As a bonus, SliCE will surprise one lucky pizza-gram delivery recipient with a 24k gold dipped rose from Steven Singer Jewelers. The winner will be drawn at random based on delivery orders on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Heart-shaped pies are the same price as a traditional pies and are available at all SliCE locations - including the Fishtown organic location. Heart-shaped pies are also available for dine-in and take-out, but the jewelry contest is valid on delivery only.

For more information about SliCE or to place an order, call the location directly, visit www.slicepa.com, follow @slicepa on Twitter and like "SliCE" on Facebook.

Special Note: SliCE and Steven Singer Jewelers are also teaming up to show love for the frontline and health heroes with a special drop of heart-shaped pizza at a local hospital for the entire staff working that day - stay tuned for a media alert about this for coverage!

2. Amada (To go only, delivery, pick-up)

Amada Valentine's 4 Course to Go / Heat and Serve

Pick-up at The Olde bar - 125 Walnut

https://garcestradingcompany.com/packages#holiday

Price: $85 per person

Available: Friday, February 12th through Sunday, February 14th.

Order by: Tuesday, 2/9

Share your favorite tapas with your favorite someone! Enjoy our three course tasting menu @ Home! Includes:First course with Manchego and Serrano- Marcona Almonds, Olives, Apple; Ensalada Zanahorias- Carrot and Quinoa Salad, Avocado; and Datiles con Almendras- Bacon-wrapped Medjool Dates, Almonds, Cabrales. Second Course with Gambas al Ajillo- Garlic Shrimp; Piquillos Rellenos- Crab-Stuffed Peppers, Toasted Almonds; and Albondigas- Lamb Meatballs, Manchego, Truffle. Three Course - choice of Pintxos de Pollo- Spiced Chicken Brochette, Harissa, Pistachio OR Lamb Pintxos Morunos- Lamb Loin, Pomegranate-Tempranillo, Mint-Almond Gremolata (+$10pp), plus Bruselas- Brussels Sprouts, Sangria Raisins, Lemon & Mint Crème Fraiche, Pistachio

Diver Scallops- Jamon and Shellfish Broth, Chorizo Bilbao, Crispy Potato and Ham. Fourth and final course ends with Chocolate Pasteles- Dark Chocolate Cream. Minimum order of 2 people.

3. Amada (Dine-in only)

Amada Three Course Chef Tasting Menu

217-219 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-625-2450

https://philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com/

Price: $80 per person

Available: Friday, February 12th through Sunday, February 14th; on February 12th, the a la carte menu will also be available.

Special Note: Amada will officially reopen for indoor dining on February 5 - in advance of Valentine's Day Week/Weekend.

Spend a romantic dinner with Garces as Amada is open again for indoor dining. For Valentine's Weekend, enjoy from Friday to Sunday a three course chef's tasting menu featuring Garces shared plates - including first course with Manchego and Serrano (Marcona Almonds, Olives, Apple), Zanahorias (Carrot & Quinoa Salad, Avocado) and Datiles (Bacon-Wrapped Dates, Almonds, Cabrales); second course with Gambas Al Ajillo (Garlic Shrimp), Piquillos (Crab-Stuffed Peppers, Toasted Almonds) and Albondigas (Lamb Meatballs, Manchego, Truffle); third course with choice of Pintxos De Pollo (Spicced Chicken Brochette, Harissa, Pistachio) or Pintxos De Morunos (Lamb Loin, Pomegranate & Tempranillo, Mint & Almond Gremolata) (+$10 pp) both served with Vieras (Diver Scallop, Jamon & Shellfish Broth, Chorizo Bilbao, Crispy Potato) and Bruselas (Brussels Sprouts, White Sangria Raisins, Pistachio, Lemon & Mint Crème Fraîche); and fourth course/ dessert with Pasteles (Chocolate Cream Puffs, Dark Chocolate Cream). $80 per person for dine-in only Valentine's Weekend Friday to Sunday.

4. The Olde Bar (Dine-in for food, dine-in or pick-up for drink specials)

125 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-253-3777

Theoldebar.com

Price: $65 per person

Fall head over heels this Valentine's Weekend/Day with Garces and The Olde Bar! Enjoy private intimate dining in the library nooks at The Olde Bar, located in the heart of Old City Philadelphia. This special three-course fixed price dinner includes your favorites, like filet, shrimp, bass, oysters, and of course dessert. Available Friday, February 12 to Sunday, February 14, 2021.A la carte menus also available Friday and Saturday.

FIRST: Chilled Seafood Platter:

6 East Coast Oysters, Cucumber Mignonette, Tobiko

Poached Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Fresh Horseradish

Kampachi Crudo, Blood Orange, Morita Chile, Avocado, Lime

SECOND:

Rosemary Parker House Rolls, Black Truffle Butter

Winter Chicory Salad, Pommelo, Marcona Almond, Creamy Quince Vinaigrette

THIRD: (Choice of one per guest)

Petite Fillet, Charred Asparagus, Artichoke Escabeche, Bordelaise

**Make Steak Oscar for $15, Peeky Toe Crab, Espelette Hollandaise

OR

Striped Bass, Celery Root, Wild Mushroom, Watercress

**Add Fresh Burgundy Truffles to either $15

DESSERT; To Share

El Corazon; Milk Chocolate Mousse, Earl Grey Pana Cotta, Marcona Almond

Valentine's Cocktail Specials

Add these two special Valentine's potions from the mixologists at The Olde Bar in Old City District. Available for dine-in or for legal cocktails to go.

Head over Heels, Wheatley's Vodka, Pomegranate, Cointreau, Lime; Dine-in - $12

To go available - 8 oz - servers two $20, 16 oz - serves four $30, 32 oz - serves a group $56

Queen Anne Manhattan; Old Grand Dad Bourbon, Heering Cherry Liqueur, Dolan Dry Vermouth, Chocolate Bitters; Dine-in $14; To go available - 8 oz - servers two $22, 16 oz - serves four $32, 32 oz - serves a group $58

5. Garces Trading Company

Breakfast in Bed Take-Out/ Heat and Serve Package

Pick-up at The Olde bar - 125 Walnut

https://garcestradingcompany.com/packages#holiday

Price: $45/person; min. order is 2 people

Available: Saturday/Sunday 2/13 & 2/14

This package requires 3 days notice.

This Valentine's Day weekend, plan on a lazy morning and enjoy breakfast in bed to start this romantic day. Includes: Deviled Eggs, Quiche Lorraine, Breakfast Burritos, Biscuits & Sausage, Gravy, French Toast with Blueberries & Maple, Sliced Fruit, Garden Salad, Bacon and Merguez Sausage. Pick-up from GTC at The Olde Bar at 125 Walnut Street.

6. Garces Trading Company

Valentine's 3-Course Dinner for Two/ Heat and Serve Package

Pick-up at The Olde bar - 125 Walnut

https://garcestradingcompany.com/packages#holiday

Price: $70 per person

Available: Friday-Sunday 2/12-14th

Order by: Tuesday, 2/9

Love is in the air! Celebrate your loved one with a classic, 3-course chef's tasting menu inspired by the original Garces Trading Company. Includes: First Course: Winter Squash and Chicken Liver Tart, Pomegranate Gelee; Hudson Valley Camembert ,Saffron and Cardamon Syrup Poached Pear, Chestnut Crumble; and Paris Tartine, Smoked Salmon, Crème Fraiche, Caviar. Second Course: Poached Halibut, Melted Leeks, Kale Salsa Verde, Artichoke; Grilled Beef Tenderloin ,Celeriac, Oyster Mushroom, Glazed Shallot, Kalamata Olive, Bordelaise; and Chickpea Panisse, Blood Orange, Lentils, Harissa Mustard, Orange Vinaigrette. Third Course: Milk Chocolate Corazon, Marcona Almond, Earl Grey Panna Cotta, Pistachio

7. Germantown Garden Grill and Germantown Garden (The Igloos) (Dine-in)

1029 Germantown Avenue, 19123

https://www.germantowngarden.com/

https://gggrill.com/

Igloo Seating, Outdoor Seating, Indoor Seating

Brunch and Dinner

Philadelphia's hidden garden restaurant and Philadelphia's open-air poolside steakhouse host Valentine's Day dinner and brunch all weekend long in Northern Liberties. Private heated covered igloo and other covered dining is available first come, first serve. Reservations suggested. Enjoy dinner under the starry skies with the following:

Saturday, February 13, 2021 - Valentine's Four Course Dinner $75 per person with appetizer, entree, dessert, bottomless wine or champagne. Select from House or Caesar Salad; Calamari, Wings, or Buffalo Cauliflower; Surf and Turf ($15 add-on) with hand cut 12 oz. New York Strip, Crab Cake, Garlic Mashed, Grilled Asparagus, Teriyaki Salmon, Cajun Shrimp penne or Vegetable Lasagna; Rainbow Cake, Oreo Cheesecake, Skillet Sundae or Chocolate Cake.

Sunday, February 14, 2021 - Valentine's Day Brunch for 90 minutes with bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys plus brunch specials.

Sunday, February 14, 2021 - Valentine's Dinner $75 per person with appetizer, entree, dessert, bottomless wine or champagne. Select from House or Caesar Salad; Calamari, Wings, or Buffalo Cauliflower; Surf and Turf ($15 add-on) with hand cut 12 oz. New York Strip, Crab Cake, Garlic Mashed, Grilled Asparagus, Teriyaki Salmon, Cajun Shrimp penne or Vegetable Lasagna; Rainbow Cake, Oreo Cheesecake, Skillet Sundae or Chocolate Cake.

8) Positano Coast (Dine-in option below and take-out option below)

212 Walnut St {2nd floor}, Philadelphia

215.238.0499

Positanocoast.net

Make sure to look up at those famous open windows in Old City on Valentine's Weekend as the expansive and sexy restaurant at Walnut and 2nd will be glowing from the inside.

Positano Coast in Old City has three special ways to celebrate Valentine's Day/Weekend this year - including a special exclusive weekend-long candlelight event. Let the Lamberti family set the scene as they present a special dinner by candlelight for the entire weekend - where the lights will be turned off in multiple spaces and dining rooms throughout the spacious Old City staple. Let them set the mood and vibe as you enjoy a night with your date - while enjoying the warm glow of the candles throughout with your wine, cocktails, dinner and dessert. Valentine's Weekend candlelight dine-in specials will include: (sampling below of highlights)

Lobster Ravioli $24 shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, brandy cream sauce

Tagliatelle $22 bolognese ragú, aged provolone

Linguine $24 sea urchin & crab, black squid ink

Gnocchi Al Forno $22 potato dumplings, burrata, house-made sauce

Paccheri $20 spicy vodka sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, breadcrumbs

Risotto $23 arborio rice, baby shrimp, mussels, calamari

Grilled Salmon $25 herb-dusted, broccoli, crispy onions, citrus sauce

Diver Scallops $28 pesto risotto, lemon confit

Zucchini Crabcake $29 pan-seared, zucchini, spinach, potatoes, lemon butter sauce

Braised Short Ribs $29 sauteed escarole, roasted garlic

Whole Fish $42 sauteed spinach

Chicken Saltimbocca $22 sage, prosciutto, mushrooms, marsala, mozzarella, spinach

To Share:

Seafood Board $49 grilled, head-on shrimp, calamari, scallops, arugula, house-made pesto

Whole Lobster Fra Diavolo $49 paccheri pasta

Pork Chop Parmigiana $38 fresh burrata, marinara

Additionally, Positano Coast will offer Oyster and Champagne Pairings all weekend long, with: Blue Point Oysters $4 each lightly salted, essence of seaweed; Rhubarb-Ginger Gin, Dry Vermouth, Sea Salt, Prosecco $12; Kumamoto Oysters $4.5 each deep-cupped with petite meat, mild brininess, sweet flavor, honeydew finish; Honeydew Infused Gin, Junmai Ginjo Sake, Lemon, Champagne $12; James River Oysters $3.5 each mild brininess, plump meat, mild flavor; Hop-Infused Grapefruit Vodka, Prickly Pear Liqueur, Brut Rose $12.

Last, for those looking to take-out and enjoy Valentine's at home, Positano Coast will debut a special Sweetheart menu for Two - including Crab Tacos for two; Rigatoni for two; choice of Pork Chop Parmigiana or Grilled Salmon; Chocolate Delights for two; and a Bottle of Prosecco. Take-out and to-go only. $125 plus tax and gratuity. No substitutions. Available Friday, February 12 to Sunday, February 14, 2021. Please pre-order by Saturday, February 13, 2021. Sweetheart special not available for third party delivery.

9) Caffe Aldo Lamberti (Dine-in)

Tuscan Wine Cellar Exclusive Experience

2011 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ, 08002

Caffelamberti.com

(856) 663-1747

Open all weekend regular hours for Valentine's dining with specials

Looking for something special and unique this Valentine's Weekend? For the first time ever, Caffe Aldo Lamberti is opening up their Tuscan Wine Cellar for an exclusive Valentine's dinner and wine experience for two. The entire wine cellar, normally reserved for group events, can now be yours for you and your sweetheart to enjoy exclusively and privately complete with candlelight and rose petals. Enjoy the finest wines, signature seafood and pastas, Valentine's specials and decadent desserts - all while the staff cater to your every need. Special Selections for the Tuscan Wine Cellar Experience include: Lamberti Signature Crabcake, Grilled Baby Spanish Octopus, TUna Tartare, Stuffed Peruvian Scallops, Spiced NY Strip Carpaccio, Maine Lobster and Asparagus Salad, Veal Maximo, Veal Chop Parmigiana, Chicken Lucia, Capellini Pistano, Paccheri Bolognese, 8 oz Filet, Grilled Rack of Lamb, Pan-Seared Scallops and House-Made Lobster Ravioli, Salmon Imperial, Pan-Seared Chilean Sea Bass and more.

All specials above are also available in the main dining room and to go.

This special wine cellar experience has a 2.5 hour maximum time per reservation. A very select number of reservations are available for Valentine's Weekend - as only one party is allowed in the wine cellar at a time. If you would like to enjoy Valentine's Day with your family or another couple, additional chairs can be added (per state/local guidelines). This exclusive experience can be booked with a room fee of $200, plus food and drink. Call 856-663-1747 to reserve today.

For those not indoor dining, enjoy the Caffe Aldo Lamberti Sweetheart Package for Two to Go for $125 per couple, including: Choice of Caesar or House Salad; Choice of Winter Caprese or Colossal Shrimp Cocktail; Choice of Chicken Lucia or Catch of the Day Barcelona; Choice of Tiramisu or White Chocolate Chip Cake; and Choice of Featured Red, White or Proscecco. Take-out and to-go only. $125 plus tax and gratuity. No substitutions. Available Friday, February 12 to Sunday, February 14, 2021. Please pre-order by Saturday, February 13, 2021. Sweetheart special not available for third party delivery.

10) Wine Dive (Dine-in, outdoor dining, cocktails to go)

1506 South Street

https://www.winedivephilly.com/

267-900-9463

This Valentine's Day Wine Dive is celebrating the month of love with some brand new cocktails. Featured here "I'm My Own Valentine" - a delightful Rosé spritzer, "Circle Yes, No, or Maybe" - a chocolatey truffle shot, and "Safe Word" - a killer Bourbon cocktail. Be sure to try all of these and more at WineDive! Wine Dive is also excited to showcase Galentine's Day featuring women winemakers, Rotating live music on weekends, and some cutesy to-go gifts for you, your friends, or your special someone. Look out for our favorite "Self Love Starter Kit" a wine centric idea of a relaxing night in!

11) Juno (Dine-in, outdoor dining, covered/heated) (greenhouse dining!)

1033 Spring Garden Street

267-639-2892

junophilly.com

Enjoy the new greenhouses at Juno for two for Valentine's Weekend - limited reservations, call today. Plus, Juno celebrates Valentine's Weekend with brunch specials including Chocolate Chip Pancakes with powdered sugar, whipped cream, strawberries and bananas; Tres Leches Cake all day to share, glasses of champagne for $8 on special, and build your own mimosa to share for $35 for a bottle of sparkling wine with choice of two juices.

12) Punk Burger (Dine-in, indoor limited seating, outdoor dining, take-out, limited delivery)

1823 Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

http://punkburger.com/

(215) 468-PUNK (7865)

No reservations required - no fuss, no complicated plans! Marlo and Jason Dilks know how busy things get with all those kids and running all those restaurants - and they know that sometimes something delicious and casual is what's in order! For the burger lovers, enjoy two burgers (any specialty burger or BYO with 3 toppings), plus two sides (fries or onion rings) and two shakes (any variety) for only $35. Make it a family night with all of the above and 2 slider kids' meals and 2 shakes for only $55.

13) Rosy's Taco Bar (Dine-in, delivery, take-out, indoor dining, outdoor dining)

2220 Walnut St,

Philadelphia, PA 19103

267-858-4561

https://rosystacobar.com/

Reservations: https://rosystacobar.com/reserve

Rosy's Taco Bar celebrates Valentine's Weekend with menu specials for Friday, February 12 to Sunday, February 14, including:

Champurrado de Frambuesa (Cocktail) - Chambord, Espolon Repo and our house made Champurrado "Mexican Hot Chocolate" garnished with whipped cream, chocolate shavings and a raspberry. $13

Rejon Rose (Cocktail) Rejon Blanco, Rose, Pomegranate, Lemon juice and club soda to top it off. Rose petal garnish.$13

Salmon Picante - Blackened Salmon with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. $19

Hornear Mejillones - Mussels, white wine, butter, cilantro, tomato, chorizo, jalapeno, lime all served with a side of grilled bread. $16

Pudin De Pan Con Fresa - Bread, Chocolate, milk, egg, strawberries served with vanilla ice cream on top. $7

14) Stove and Tap Lansdale (Dine-in, indoor dining, outdoor dining)

215-393-8277

329 W. Main Street, Lansdale

Available Saturday 2/13 and Sunday 2/14, Limited Ala Carte Menu will also be available

Price : $60 per person

Apps

Spicy Tuna - Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Sriracha, Everything spiced Lavash, Scallions, Sesame

Beet and Berry Salad - Strawberries, Balsamic, Frisee, Watercress, Red Onion, Tangerines, Feta

Entrees

10oz Boneless Ribeye - Herb Roasted Potatoes, Garlic Roasted Caulini and Maitre D'Hotel Butter

Crab Cakes - Buttermilk Tartare, Grilled Asparagus,, Root Veg Puree

Lobster Pomodoro - San Marzano Tomatoes, Spaghetti, Basil

Desserts

Coffee Creme Brulee

Chocolate Mousse Cake - Raspberry Whip, Vanilla Cream cheese Filling

15) Al Pastor (in Exton)

560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341

https://www.eatalpastor.com/

(484) 341-8886

Reservations encouraged on OpenTable. Available all day 12pm-8pm.

Valentine's Day Menu-$30 per person

Complimentary chips & salsa

Complimentary 4oz Cranberry Marg

First Course-option of one

Shrimp Ceviche (shrimp cocktail)- served in Martini glass

Thai Carrot Soup-served in guac bowl

Second Course-option of one

Pork Belly- (large square cut) sweet potato, corn and bean salsa(warm), pineapple salsa, avo crema, chipotle aioli, micro cilantro

Plantain Tostada-Plantains, grilled chicken, chili lime vinaigrette, cilantro crema, sesame seed

Tofrito Stir Fry-Fried tofu, carrots, cauliflower, jalapeno, noodles, soy sauce

Third course-option of one

Tres leche

Churros

16) Hawthornes Beer Cafe

Pivot Coffee & Wine Shop

(215) 627-3012

738 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

This Valentine's day Hawthornes will offer Detroit style PIZZA - Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, and Veggie Pizza. Pre-order these savory eats via our website at Hawthornescafe.com or call ahead at 215-627-3012.

If dessert is more your thing Hawthornes whipped together a DIY take home brownie sundae kit for you. May you gift it, or eat it all yourself - do you boo. This kit includes brownie batter in an aluminum cup, a pint of ice cream, and some cutesy heart shaped sprinkles. To order these, call ahead at 215-627-3012 for pick up, order via our website at Hawthornescafe.com for pick up, or through delivery services - DoorDash, or Uber eats.

17) El Camino

(215) 925-1110

1040 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

http://www.elcaminophilly.com/

Tacos are for lovers. Enjoy Valentine's Day at Home or at El Camino. Three courses for $35 per person for take or dine in. Valentine's Menu

Chips & Salsa

Salad

Greens, Pepitas, House-Made Queso Fresco, Radishes, Grilled Corn,

Roasted Peppers, Grape Tomatoes Lime Vinaigrette

Chilled Veracruz Seafood Cocktail

Shrimp, Calamari, Crab, Mussels, Jalapeno, Tomatoes, Peppers

Tacos

Accompaniments

Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Rice, Black Beans, Crema, Jack Cheese, Tortillas, Limes

Chose 2

Smoked Dry Aged Ny Strip with Roasted Salsa

Chipotle Honey Glazed Pork Loin

Roasted Wild Mushrooms with Herbs & Queso Fresco

Dessert

Strawberry Cheesecake W/ Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Cocktails

Traditional Margarita $24/32oz $36/64oz

Add-Strawberry, Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Raspberry $30/32oz $48/64oz

Rose Sangria- Rose, Strawberries, Melon, Apple $24/32 $36/64

Pink Senoritas- Tito's Vodka Pink Lemonade $24/36 $36/64oz

Chocolate Martini- Godiva Liquor, Tito's Vodka, Cream $36/32oz $60/64oz

Sparkling Margarita

$40- 32oz Flavored Margarita & Bottle of Champagne

18) Hudson Table (Dine-in, take-out)

1001 N 2nd St Unit 01, Philadelphia, PA 19123

(215) 982-2580

https://hudsontable.com/ (search under meal kits, and cooking classes)

Valentine's Meal Kit to Go (Take-out, meal kit, heat/serve)

Pick-up Sunday, February 14, 2021

Hudson Table's high-end meal kits are back for a limited time! The food will be fully cooked and reheating/finishing instructions will be provided. We will be offering streamlined pickup / take out. This meal kit is intended to be 2 servings. The pickup window will be 11am - 2pm. All guest must pick up at their scheduled pickup time. Please bring a reusable bag if you have one.

Menu:

Lobster Bisque - tomato, saffron, lemon, herbs, brioche croutons

Baby Greens Salad - beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, orange vinaigrette

Pommes Puree - garlic creme fraiche, smokey sea salt

MAIN OPTION 1: Beef Bourguignon - red wine braised beef, pearl onions, bacon, mushrooms

MAIN OPTION 2: Creamy Roquefort Cheese Pasta Bake - broccoli rabe, crunchy breadcrumbs (vegetarian)

Champagne Truffles and Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Valentine's Day Four Course Plated Dinner (Dine-in)

Sunday, February 14, 2021

Featured Chef:Benjamin Flesch

Join us for a night to remember in our open kitchen as Chef Flesch completes each dish for everyone to watch. All tables will be socially distant in our well ventilated kitchen space. Seating times will be limited to 1:45 to allow for our 2 seating times. There will also be limited counter seating available for an upcharge. Please reach out in advance for any dietary restrictions. **Price is per couple** Please note all guests will be temp checked upon entry. Any guests registering above 100.1 will be turned away. We ask that all guests follow mask guidelines when not seated at their tables by wearing their mask when standing for any reason. $230-240.

Menu:

Raw Oyster- pickled shallot, cucumber, tobiko

Shrimp and Sunchoke Bisque- sunchoke chip, sherry,"ceviche"

Roasted Beet Salad- pickled beets, grapefruit, radicchio, fennel vinaigrette

(Main Option 1) "Porchetta" - pork belly cassoulet, tomato, roasted garlic, parsley

(Main Option 2) Braised Chicken Leg

Chocolate/Cardamom Pot de Creme - whipped cream

19) Liberte Lounge (Dine-in, Upgrade to Dinner in Luxury Hotel Room also available)

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S 17th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com/happenings/

(215) 569-8300

Four people max per table

Reservations required

$75 per person plus tax/gratuity

Saturday, February 13, 2021 and Sunday, February 14, 2021, 5:00pm to 9:30pm

This Valentine's Day escape to Paris at the Sofitel Philadelphia. Indulge in our 3-course menu curated by our classically training executive Chef, Ed Hancock. Our Valentine's Day menu is available in Liberte Lounge, or if you are spending the night, it is available for in-room dining.

COURSE 1

Warm cauliflower and Brussel Sprout Salad, Arugula, Caraway Tuile, Butternut Vinaigrette

OR New Zealand Lamb, Garlic custard, Jus

OR Snow Crab & Truffle Bisque, Crostini

OR Crispy Oysters, Sweet and Sour Cucumbers, Sevruga Remoulade

COURSE 2

Pan Roasted Halibut, Lobster Strudel, Lobster Veloute, Green Apple and Fennel Gremolata

OR Filet Mignon, Oxtail, Winter Roots, Smoked Honey-Leek Jam

OR Rutabaga 4 Ways, Roasted, Pickled, Crispy, Puree

OR Chicken Breast, Gnocchi, Lardon, Maitake, Bordelaise

COURSE 3

Chocolate Tasting Plate for Two

UPGRADE WITH ROOM - OPTIONAL LUXURY PACKAGE:

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square, part of AccorHotels, invites you to experience a private luxury dinner for two in the comfort and elegance of your own hotel room. Sofitel is offering a special experience with an overnight luxury stay, gourmet dinner for two, breakfast for two the following morning, plus 20% discount on valet for Valentine's Day. Luxury King Room is $390.00 inclusive or Luxury One Bedroom Suite for $475.00 inclusive - both include dinner for two and breakfast for two. All tax and fees are included. Sofitel Philadelphia is located in the heart of Center City and Rittenhouse, at 120 S. 17th Street.

For information and ordering, visit sofitel-philadelphia.com or call 215-569-8300.

20) Oui Pastries

160 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://ouipastries.com/

Oui Let's Bake: Red Velvet Cake, vanilla Icing, red wine jelly, chocolate chips. $20 pick up, $30 shipped.

Chocolate Bars, $3: Dark, chocolate espresso, White, chocolate lavender, Caramel, Almond.

Macaron Kits, $30: Chocolate ganache, cookie crumbs, crispy pearls, pistachio, hazelnut, coconut, black sesame, lavender, tea.

Bake @ home: Chocolate Chip Cookies for two $5, Cinnamon bun $6, Croissants, Puff do Choux.

Valentine's Day Desserts: Strawberry and Chocolate Cake $6, Spicy burnt Cinnamon Caramel Mousse $6, Passionfruit lemon tart $6

21) Panorama Wine Bar

14 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-922-7800

www.PanoramaWineBar.com

Valentine's 3 Course Menu, $75 per person, includes complimentary glass of Prosecco. Available Friday, February 12 - Sunday, February 14. (Not including tax, gratuities and beverages). *No substitutions/ menu subject to change / only menu offered. View menu and make reservations here: https://www.pennsviewhotel.com/panorama/calendar/valentines-weekend

1st Course Choice of one:

Oysters - pomegranate mignonette

Caesar - romaine, crouton, Codesa anchovy, classic caesar dressing

Lobster Bisque - lobster, sweet peppers

Eggplant Parmigiana - local eggplant, sweet pepper ragú, house smoked mozzarella, basil, parmigiano

Burrata - housemade cow's milk burrata, olive oil-brushed crostini, arugula, honey & almond poached pear

Cavatelli - ricotta pasta, kabocha squash, cipollini onion, sage walnut pesto

Tortellini - goat's milk burrata filled pasta, grilled tomato brodo, basil

2nd Course Choice of one:

Rigatoni - wild boar bolognese, chianti-stained ricotta

Gnocchi - buffalo milk, 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano, black truffle

N.Y. Strip - grilled 10oz strip steak, potato & cipollini terrine, oyster mushroom, beef sugo Braciola - Pennsylvania veal skirt steak, genovese, parsley, broccoli rabe, soft polenta, parmigiano

King Salmon - olive oil poached salmon, escarole, parsnip crema, pistachio, lemon

3rd Course Choice of one:Chocolate Olive Oil Cake - dark chocolate ganache, blood orange, caramelTiramisu - warm espresso soaked spongecake, whipped mascarpone, dark chocolate, toasted hazelnutsRicotta Cake - warm apples, brown butter streusel, pumpkin, spiced crema, vanilla ice cream Fresh Mixed Berries - chilled basil zabaglione

22) Sassafras

48 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-925-2317

https://www.sassafrasbar.com/

Sassafras will offer five Champagne Cocktails over the Valentine's Weekend:

Lavender Champagne $9, French 75 $11, French 95 $11, Peruvian 75 $11, Airmail 48 $11

23) Scoop Deville Old City (inside The Bourse Food Hall)

111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-988-9998

ScoopDeville.com

Chocolate covered strawberries along with other Valentine's Day gifts and themed ice creams.

24) Shane Confectionery

110 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-922-1048

https://shanecandies.com/

Chocolate Heart Boxes: https://shanecandies.com/product-category/chocolate-assortments/

Personalized Gingerbread Hearts: https://shanecandies.com/shop/seasonal/molded-gingerbread-hearts/

1 Dozen Rose Bon Bons Box: https://shanecandies.com/shop/chocolate-assortments/dozen-roses-bon-bon-box/

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries Pre-Orders will go online soon, for pick up February 11-14th. Day of sales will be February 13th and February 14th for half dozen and dozen boxes respectively.

25) The Franklin Fountain

116 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-627-1899

https://www.franklinfountain.com/

Heart Ice Cream Cakes: https://shanecandies.com/shop/seasonal/ice-cream-heart-cakes-pickup-only/