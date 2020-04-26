Obituaries

Philadelphia Orchestra Member Alan Abel Dies Due to COVID-19 at Age 88

According to Slipped Disc, Alan Abel, former member of the Philadelphia Orchestra, has died due to COVID-19. He was 88.

Abel was a member of the orchestra from 1959 to 1997. He invented multiple gadgets, including a bass drum suspended on rubber bands.

Prior to his work with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Abel performed in the United States Air Force Band from 1951 to 1953. He then performed with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic from 1953 to 1959.

Abel taught at Temple University beginning in 1972. He has also been a teacher at Rutgers University and Rowan University.

In 1998, Abel was inducted into the Percussive Arts Society Hall of Fame. In 2012, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Music by the New England Conservatory of Music.



