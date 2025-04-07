People’s Light to Present Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin Beginning in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



People’s Light will present Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin, running April 25 – May 18, 2025. Written and performed by renowned actor, pianist and playwright Hershey Felder, this immersive theatrical experience transports audiences to 19th-century Paris for an intimate encounter with one of history’s greatest composers, Fryderyk Chopin.

Set in Chopin’s Parisian salon in 1848, just months before his death, the performance offers a deeply personal glimpse into the composer’s creative process, heartbreak and ultimate legacy. Chopin brings to life the Polish virtuoso’s genius and struggles, weaving together his exquisite compositions with poignant storytelling. Featuring stunning renditions of Chopin’s most beloved works, including nocturnes, polonaises and études, Felder masterfully captures the spirit of the musical icon in a performance that has captivated audiences worldwide.

“As we continue to celebrate our 50th Anniversary Season, we are thrilled to welcome Hershey Felder to the People’s Light stage,” says Zak Berkman, Producing Artistic Director. “His extraordinary ability to transport audiences through music and storytelling is unparalleled. Monsieur Chopin is not just a performance, it’s an experience that immerses us in the mind of a genius and reminds us of the enduring power of music.”

Monsieur Chopin is written by and stars Hershey Felder as Fryderyk Chopin, directed by Joel Zwick; Associate Direction by Tevor Hay; Scenic design by Hershey Felder; Lights by Erik S. Barry, Sound and Production by Erik Carstensen; Costumes by Theatr’Hall Paris; Producer, Tammy Globerman.

Comments