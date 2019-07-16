People's Light Presents Thornton Wilder's OUR TOWN Beginning July 31

People's Light wraps up summer with a music-infused production of Thornton Wilder's Our Town. Long after it won the 1938 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Wilder's masterwork remains one of the most popular plays of all time, reminding audiences across the country that there is beauty in the ordinary. Celebrate love, family, and community with a visit to Our Town, onstage July 31 through August 25. Tickets start at $35, including fees. To purchase, call 610.644.3500 or visit www.peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355.

This American classic tells the story of Grover's Corners, a small New England town at the turn of the 20th century, and the day-to-day lives of the people who live, love, and die there. Our Town distinguishes itself among Wilder's plays through its use of metatheatrical devices, or aspects of the production that draw attention to its very nature as a play - direct address to the audience, acknowledgement that the characters onstage are performers, and a very spare use of sets and props. "No curtains, no scenery," Wilder instructs. Grover's Corners lives in the imagination of the audience, so that Our Town becomes any town, and every town. "I am not interested in the ephemeral," Wilder says. "I am interested in those things that repeat and repeat and repeat in the lives of millions."



Our Town culminates the 2018/2019 Season at People's Light. "All year we've been asking big existential questions - lots of hard stuff, but often told with laughter and grace," says Abigail Adams, People's Light Executive Artistic Director and director of the production. "Our Town is a capstone to this exploration. Wilder captures the ordinary experiences that we all share and makes them sacred."

Fan-favorite troubadour David Lutken (recently seen on the Malvern stage in Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie), returns as the famous "Stage Manager", our guide to the people and places of Grover's Corners. With him, David brings back post-show hootenannies - BYOI (bring-your-own-instrument) musical free-for-alls after select performances. Musicians and music enthusiasts are welcome to hoot, holler, and sing along. Our Town will feature live music performed on pump organ, fiddle, and harmonica, and community volunteers will appear as the Grover's Corners church choir.

Our Town's cast of 20 includes People's Light company members Nadira Beard (Resident Teaching Artist, New Voices Ensemble Program Director), Peter DeLaurier (Morning's at Seven, Richard III, How to Write a New Book for the Bible), Melanye Finister (Skeleton Crew, The Diary of Anne Frank, Project Dawn), Claire Inie-Richards (Project Dawn, I and You, Sense and Sensibility), Andrew Kane (The Cherry Orchard, Noises Off), Teri Lamm (Sweat, Romeo & Juliet: A Requiem, Morning's at Seven), Mark Lazar (The Matchmaker, Sense and Sensibility, The Cherry Orchard), and Graham Smith (For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, Morning's at Seven, The Matchmaker); along with returning guest artists Benjamin Brown (Sweat), Michael Hicks (Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash), David M. Lutken (Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie, The Road: My Life with John Denver, Ring of Fire), and New Voices alumni member Alayna Todd. Zach Curvan, Christopher Eastland, Eliana Abike Fabiyi, Alexander Hamel, Lily Lexer, J. Paul Nicholas, Josh Olumide, and Caleb Ward make their People's Light debuts.

People's Light Executive Artistic Director Abigail Adams (For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, Morning's at Seven, Project Dawn,) directs the production. Luke Cantarella (Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie, The Diary of Anne Frank, Morning's at Seven) returns to design set, along with costume designer and company member Marla J. Jurglanis (A Number, For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, Skeleton Crew). Returning guest designers also include company member Dennis Parichy (For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, The Diary of Anne Frank, Morning's at Seven) on lighting and resident Sound Engineer Brent Hoyer on sound design. Cast members David M. Lutken and Michael Hicks do double duty as Music Director and Music Supervisor, respectively. People's Light General Manager Erin Sheffield choreographs and Resident Dramaturg Gina Pisasale dramaturgs the production. Company member Audrey M. Brown returns as stage manager, assisted by Elizabeth Hicks (Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole)

Our Town previews Wednesday, July 31; Thursday, August 1; and Friday, August 2 at 7:30pm. The play opens on Saturday, August 3 at 8pm and runs through Sunday, August 25. Standard tickets start at $45, including fees. $35 preview tickets are available July 31-August 2. For tickets, call the Box Office at 610.644.3500.

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information or to purchase group tickets, call Group Sales Associate Kelly Benedict at 610.647.1900 x111 or email benedict@peopleslight.org.

Subscription packages are now available for the 2019/2020 Season at People's Light. Productions include Dot (September 18 - October 20); Little Red Robin Hood: A Musical Panto (November 13 - January 5); The Children (January 15 - February 9); Shakespeare in Love (February 26 - March 29); Hold These Truths (March 18 - April 19); Bayard Rustin: Inside Ashland (May 13 - June 7); Mary Jane (June 24 - July 19); and an eighth production in August 2020 soon to be announced. Visit www.peopleslight.org or call 610.644.3500 for more information.



Actors, prices, productions, performance dates and times are subject to change. Additional service charges will apply. Contact the Box Office for more details.

Arrive early for Drinks & Dramaturgy. Explore our dramaturgy board, an interactive lobby display that provides context to enhance your experience of the production, as you enjoy a glass of wine or beer from concessions. (And yes, you can take your food and drinks inside the theatre!)

Join Resident Dramaturg Gina Pisasale and members of the Our Town cast at Scoop on Wednesdays, a lively pre-performance discussion with light snacks. Learn more about the context of the play and get behind-the-scenes info. Scoop starts at 6pm at the Congdon Center Conference Room (inside the Steinbright Stage lobby) before 7:30pm performances on August 7, 14, and 21. Now only $5 and available online.

Music Director and cast member David Lutken will lead post-show Hootenannies, BYOI (bring-your-own-instrument) musical free-for-alls directly following performances on August 8, 15, and 22. All musicians and music enthusiasts are welcome!

On Friday, August 16, join us for a Backyard BBQ from 5:30 to 8:30pm. This perfect summer night out includes beer, food trucks, and live music performed by David Lutken and the E.B. Hawkins Band. This free event takes place outside the Leonard C. Haas Stage, where you can also catch the 7:30pm performance of Our Town, but theatre tickets are not necessary for Backyard BBQ admission.

Open Caption performances of Our Town are August 21 at 2pm and 7:30pm, August 22 at 7:30pm, August 23 at 7:30pm (this is also a Relaxed Performance), August 24 at 2pm and 8pm, August 25 at 2pm and 7pm. During these performances, the actors' lines appear on a small LED screen near the stage as they speak.

People's Light offers a Relaxed Performance of Our Town on Friday, August 23 at 7:30pm, which will also feature Open Captioning. This Relaxed Performance, generously sponsored by Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health and the Dolfinger-McMahon Foundation, creates a welcoming environment designed to include everyone and let you be who you are. Relaxed Performances invite, but are not limited to, individuals with Autism, ADD, ADHD, dementia, and sensory sensitivities, so that they can take part in the joy of theatre. Tickets to our Relaxed Performance are half-priced at $30, including fees. For more information, contact the Box Office at 610.644.3500.

Service animals are welcome at all performances at People's Light. The theatre offers a designated relief area and water bowl for their comfort.

Enjoy a special Picnic Prix-Fixe Dinner before your performance of Our Town. Seasonal favorites like barbeque chicken, shrimp kabobs, corn on the cob, and more will be served next door at The Farmhouse at People's Light. Dinner and a Show Packages are available for purchase to select Wednesday through Sunday performances. Wednesday, Thursday, or Sunday evening dinner packages start at $82. Friday and Saturday packages start at $91. That's a savings of up to 15% off the single ticket price. We also offer Brunch Packages that include brunch at The Bistro paired with tickets to Sunday matinee performances. Call the Box Office at 610.644.3500.



Located next to The Bistro is a full-service catering venue, The Farmhouse at People's Light, perfect for weddings, corporate events, and special celebrations. Contact the Farmhouse Sales Team at 610.647.1631 x156 or thefarmhouse@peopleslight.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You