New Feathers Productions Announces Complete Cast for TOGETHER (AGAIN)

New Feathers Productions has announced the complete cast for TOGETHER (AGAIN) premiering THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14th at the Zlock Performing Arts Center in Newtown, PA. With direction by Mary Carpenter, the TOGETHER (AGAIN) cast will skillfully take audiences through five vastly distinct, short-play journeys, as each performer seamlessly assumes multiple characters. Tickets are available now at www.Bucks.edu./tickets, proceeds benefit the ongoing education mission and programming at the Bucks County Community College.

The complete cast includes the following performers and their multiple roles:

Righteous Jolly (Executive, Cyrill, Steve)

JaQuinley Kerr (Mable, Libby, Jane)

Nyiema Lunsford (Gloria, Mary)

James Morris (Douglas, Bill)

Jennifer Newby (Arlene, Margo, Toni)

Nancy Vander Zwan (Melissa, Penelope)

Working closely with playwrights, producers, and cast, Director Mary Carpenter will delicately balance each playwright's vision while highlighting and guiding every cast member's professional attributes through the rehearsal process, both virtually and in person. "What a wonderful opportunity for all involved to do what theatre does best, collaborate on a collective vision that celebrate all of our flawed and fabulous humanness." - stated Director, Mary Carpenter

"One of the best things about reading these short plays on a bare stage - is the opportunity to see six amazing actors playing multiple roles. Fun for them and fun for us in the audience. To be in on the beginning process - to witness some of what it is like - to create new work." - stated Producer, John Augustine

Earlier this month, NFP announced the playwrights, selected for TOGETHER (AGAIN) by the region's award-winning and emerging playwrights:

YOU'RE THE TOP

By Pandora Scooter, featuring Jen Newby and Righteous Jolly

CONNECTIONS

By Barry M. Putt Jr.

FAMILY MEETING IN THE TIME OF CORONA

By Jan Jalenak

COUNTDOWN TO VALENTINE

By Dan Fiorella

TOGETHER FOREVER

By John McDonnell

With all-season shows starting at 7:30pm, the NFP schedule offers two primary ticketing options, General Admission for $20 and a 6pm Pre-Show Reception with reserved theater seats for $30. The Pre-Show Reception includes alcohol, non-alcohol beverages and light-fare. Special discounts include Seniors (65+), Bucks Faculty, Staff, Alumni and Active Military, Veterans, and Bucks County Arts & Cultural Council Members. In addition, current students receive free admission with valid IDs. (specific shows and talent for the remainder of the season performers TBA):

The remaining monthly series will include

NOVEMBER 11 - Thursday, 7:30pm:

WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE...Not Writing about Menopause - A Series of New One Acts (Talent & Playwrights TBA)

JANUARY -TBD, 7:30pm

A Full-Length Reading Production, A New Works Show Premiere (Talent & Playwright TBA)