Magician/Comedian Harrison Greenbaum Brings Unique Show To State Theatre

A sold-out smash at the legendary New York comedy spot, the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, where it was the venue's first-ever comedy magic show, Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened? features the "hardest-working man in comedy" (Time Out New York) and "a favorite young star on the comedy scene" (NY Times) deftly combining "smart, witty, and lightning quick punchlines" (SceneTracker) with cutting-edge legerdemain. The magician/comedian brings his unique show to the State Theatre on Friday, October 25.

Show time is 7:30 PM. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by B104 and lehighvalleylive.com + The Express-Times.

Featured on NBC's America's Got Talent and Last Comic Standing, the winner of the Andy Kaufman Award for creativity and originality in comedy, and one of the stars of The Illusionists: Direct from Broadway, the biggest-selling magic show in the world, Harrison is the only performer in history to be a regular performer at both the top comedy venue in the country (the Comedy Cellar in New York) and the top magic venue in the country (the Magic Castle in Los Angeles).

This show is a unique blend of Harrison's award-winning comedy, which he has performed at comedy clubs and festivals around the world, with original magic, much of it invented specifically for this show and never before seen. The show has toured internationally, including a two-month run Off-Broadway at the Elektra Theater and has been featured at the Comedy Cellar (the first and only magic show to be performed at the prestigious venue), the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and the Sydney Opera House.

Join Harrison as he takes you on gut-busting, jaw-dropping ride through both the hilarious and unusual, from Snuggies to the Bible, creating laughter and astonishment at every turn.

www.harrisongreenbaum.com





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You