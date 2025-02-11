MY VERY OWN POLAR BEAR Comes to PCS Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PCS Theater has announced its upcoming production, My Very Own Polar Bear, a heartwarming and imaginative performance written by local playwright Bill D’Agostino and directed by Holly Kelly Farella.

My Very Own Polar Bear follows the journey of Emma, a young girl grappling with the changes brought about by her parents’ divorce and a move to a new town. Initially resistant to her new stuffed polar bear, Emma’s life is transformed when the bear, named Ralph, magically comes to life. This delightful and poignant story encourages viewers of all ages to embrace change, celebrate creativity, and discover the strength of unexpected friendships.

Cast:

Emma: Adria Crowley

Mom: Katy Murtaugh

Ralph, the Polar Bear: Joel Sumner (PCS Theater Debut!)

PCS Theater is dedicated to ensuring that every family member feels welcome and engaged. To support this commitment, we are excited to introduce our Sharing Stories Library—a special initiative where all children are invited to take a book home with them, encouraging the continuation of imaginative play long after the curtain falls. Additionally, every performance is a relaxed performance. We offer a full lending library of tactile items, including fidget toys, headphones, and seat cushions, so that every audience member can enjoy the show in comfort.

PCS Theater’s participation in the Art-Reach ACCESS program underscores our commitment to breaking down barriers in the arts and fostering an inclusive environment where creativity and community thrive.

Comments