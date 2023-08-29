MY SOUL IS IN COMMAND: A TRAGI-COMIC MUSICAL CREEP SHOW Comes to Philadelphia Fringe

Performances run from September 17th to September 22nd.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

MY SOUL IS IN COMMAND: A TRAGI-COMIC MUSICAL CREEP SHOW Comes to Philadelphia Fringe

Prepare to embark on a darkly enchanting journey as "My Soul is in Command: a Tragi-Comic Musical Creep Show" makes its highly anticipated debut at the renowned Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Conceived, written, and performed by Robert Carlton.

Under the guidance of Jennifer Johnson, "My Soul is in Command…" has been developed and workshopped over the course of two years at Double Edge Theatre.

Presented by Cannonball, a festival hub known for its commitment to showcasing groundbreaking performances, "My Soul is in Command…" promises to captivate and challenge audiences.  Set against the backdrop of the haunting Maas Cottage, this intimate venue provides the perfect atmosphere for the enigmatic tale to unfold.

From September 17th to September 22nd, theater enthusiasts and aficionados alike can catch this production during the 2023 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Showtimes will vary to accommodate diverse schedules, ensuring that no one misses the opportunity to witness the magic of "My Soul is in Command…."

Tickets for "My Soul is in Command: a Tragi-Comic Musical Creep Show" can be purchased online through the official Philadelphia Fringe Festival website, at the festival box office, or day of show at the venue.  With limited seating available, early booking is highly recommended.

TITLE OF WORK: My Soul is in Command: a tragi-comic musical creep show

GENRES: Devised Solo Performance, Cabaret

VENUE: Maas Cottage 
1320 N. 5th Street 
Philadelphia, PA 19122 

FESTIVAL AFFILIATION: Cannonball Festival, Philadelphia Fringe Festival

TICKETS: General Admission $25 or PWYC




