Local Theatre Artists Produce Philadelphia Premiere Of LARRY'S LATE SHOW For 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Producer and actor Chelsea Cylinder and director Julianne Kastner present the Philadelphia premiere of Larry's Late Show, running September 16th-18th as part of the 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Larry's Late Show is a murder mystery comedy filled with audience participation, hilarious hijinks, conniving characters, and loads of fun. No two shows will be the same, and the audience will play a key role in solving the mystery. Open to all ages. Festive beverages will be served for anyone 21+.

The show is scheduled for 8:00pm on Friday, September 16th; 8:00pm on Saturday, September 17th; and 2:00pm on Sunday, September 18th. It will be presented in the Main Stage at the Adrienne Theater, 2030 Sansom Street, Philadelphia. Tickets will be available for purchase through FringeArts' website, at the FringeArts box office, and at the door.

All tickets are $10.00. Press comps are available, and Fringe Card rates will be accepted.

Larry's Late Show is written by New York-based writer Richard Mover. The Philadelphia premiere is directed by Julianne Kastner. The show is produced by Chelsea Cylinder.

"I'm so excited about this show, and I think it's perfect for Fringe," Cylinder said. "We're creating a very lively and entertaining production that will simultaneously be unique and experimental, making it ideal for a Fringe audience seeking new shows with fresh takes."

Cylinder is a Philadelphia-based actress, singer, teaching artist, and producer. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and has worked with 11th Hour Theatre Company, the Walnut Street Theatre, Theatre Horizon, The Broadway Theatre of Pitman, Greater Ocean City Theatre Company, OperaDelaware, New Light Theatre, Green Light Group Productions, and more. This is her ninth show with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

To direct the piece, Cylinder reached out to her friend and collaborator, Julianne Kastner. Kastner is a Philadelphia-based actor, director and graduate of DeSales University. She has performed regionally with Hedgerow Theatre, Please Touch Museum Playhouse, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, and Elephant Room Productions - with whom she has also directed and produced several virtual and in-person productions.

"Farcical murder mysteries have become their own extra cheesy genre," Kastner said. "With this show, we want to retain some of that classic, messy, all-heart, and eye-roll-inducing feeling that comes with any worthwhile dinner theatre drama, but then turn it on its head with a mystery that even the cast won't know until the curtain falls. So we hope to see you during Fringe. Grab a drink or a mocktail, and order up each night's hilarity with a cast that will take what you give them and run with it!"

Larry's Late Show will also be supporting Friends Select School in Philadelphia. Cylinder, a Friends Select alumna, has created a program that will provide internship opportunities for the students and organize events for Friends Select alumni, faculty, parents, trustees, and other members of the community.

"The show is going to be a blast for everyone involved, from the production team to the audience," Cylinder added. "Throughout the show, the audience is going to decide characters' motives, ask the detectives and suspects questions, and even vote on the ending of the show and who the culprit really is. Each show will be different and filled with laughs at every moment. You don't want to miss this entertaining experience!"

The cast features Kate Brighter as Jovi, Chelsea Cylinder as Angie, Joe Falcone as Larry / Detective Harry, Rafael Schneider as Ernst / Senator Ralphonze, Vanessa Torres as Mildred, and Kahlil A. Wyatt as Rocko.

We would love to set up an interview to describe and discuss this project. If interested in interviewing members of our cast, crew, or creative team, please contact us. We hope to hear from you.



For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191950®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ffringearts.com%2Fevent%2Flarrys-late-show%2F2022-09-16%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or www.chelseacylinder.com.